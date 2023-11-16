CTS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LEADS THE CYBERSECURITY INDUSTRY WITH UNRIVALED SIEM & SOC SERVICES

CTS Logo

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a North Texas based trailblazer in the technology and cybersecurity sector, paves the way in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Operations Center (SOC) services. These cutting-edge offerings reflect CTS’s dedication to providing dynamic and adaptive solutions in the face of escalating cyber threats.

The Security Operations Center (SOC) plays a crucial role in real-time monitoring, analysis, detection, response, and mitigation of security threats. While the SIEM (Security Information & Event Management) provides real-time data and analysis of security alerts from a range of infrastructures, encompassing Security Information (SIM) and Security Event Management (SEM) for a holistic view of information security.

Furthermore, these services play a pivotal role in supporting clients in achieving and maintaining compliance with industry-specific regulations and standards, navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations, most notably Cybersecurity Maturity Compliance Certification (CMMC).

Joshua Futrell, CEO mentions, “We are excited to provide best-in-class SIEM and SOC services, a testament to our commitment to innovation in the cybersecurity space. In an era of evolving threats, our goal is to empower organizations with tailored solutions, safeguarding their assets and ensuring uninterrupted business operations."

As expected, CTS remains on the forefront of comprehensive cybersecurity innovation for businesses nationwide with their advanced SIEM & SOC services. Enabling organizations to proactively secure their digital landscapes, reaffirming their dedication to providing unparalleled solutions to the ever-evolving realm of IT & security.

About CTS:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, SOC & SIEM, Management Services, Fractional IT, Co-Managed IT, Compliance as a Service and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions to help them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit www.cts-tex.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Bryan Riley at 214-577-0056 or email bryan@datatonik.com