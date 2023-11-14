In Response to Robust Growth, Doc2Doc Lending Adds Two New Advisory Board Members

Doc2Doc Lending, a lending platform designed specifically to meet the unique needs of physicians and dentists, announced two new advisory board members.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doc2Doc Lending, a lending platform designed specifically to meet the unique needs of physicians and dentists, announced the appointment of two new advisory board members, Paula Puleo Blomquist and Christopher Robinson, MD, PhD.

“The new appointments come at a time of a continued growth trajectory fueled by multiple new initiatives,” said Zwade Marshall, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Doc2Doc Lending. “We are excited and proud to expand our board with two new highly knowledgeable and deeply passionate individuals who will support our mission to provide an unparalleled lending experience to our organization.”

Paula Puelo Blomquist brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience to the board. Blomquist currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer for GoHealth Urgent Care, a healthcare company that partners with large hospital networks to provide on-demand services to the communities they serve. At GoHealth, Blomquist is advancing market growth through consumer connections, updated technology, and a multi-channel approach to customer acquisition. She previously overhauled the marketing approaches at national brands including Eyemart Express, an optical retailer, and arts and crafts chain Michael’s, bolstering the companies’ brand awareness and promotional activity.

“I’m impressed by the great work being done by the team at Doc2Doc Lending, and I look forward to working with this outstanding group of talented professionals to expand the company’s messaging and reach,” Blomquist said.

Christopher Robinson, MD, PhD, is a resident physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School-Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. In 2024, he will commence a chronic pain fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Robinson leads a diverse team of more than 70 members worldwide, conducting patient-centered chronic pain research, which includes physician-scientists, ethicists, virtual reality experts, and machine learning specialists. Robinson earned his MD-PhD in stem cell biology under the Weill Cornell/Rockefeller/Sloan-Kettering Tri-Institutional MD-PhD Program. His prior experience involved leading a team of scientists that included Nobel Prize winner, Dr. Charles Rice, and discovered a novel anti-viral drug targeting the Zika virus during the pandemic of 2015-2016.

“I’m passionate about helping fellow physicians demystify debt and break through their financial obstacles, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Doc2Doc Lending as a strategic advisor,” Robinson said.

About Doc2Doc Lending:

Founded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending provides a suite of financial products designed to specifically meet the unique needs of doctors. The company offers personal loans and commercial solutions for physicians and dentists using an in-house lending platform that delivers tailored solutions not offered by traditional financial institutions. Doc2Doc’s goal is to support doctors’ careers and help fulfill their dreams with financial services and solutions designed just for them. Learn more at doc2doclending.com