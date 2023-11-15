A United Front: Empowering Oakland Youth and Families Through Film & Support for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month
United to Empower Oakland: Film Screening and Fair Unite Community Partners for Youth during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness MonthOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, the City of Oakland’s Homelessness Division, in the spirit of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, collaborates with several community organizations for a special “Youth and Family Resource and Care Fair”. Key partners include Youth UpRising (YU), Lotus Bloom, the Office of Councilmember Treva Reid, the Sarah Webster Fabio Center for Social Justice, and VillageGIVE.
The event will feature the screening of the documentary “A Rising Tide” by Cheryl Fabio, highlighting youth homelessness, followed by an afternoon connecting attendees with essential services and resources. The collaboration supports and empowers youth and families facing homelessness and hunger in the community.
Councilmember Treva Reid of District 7, addressing homelessness, notes the collaborative efforts to bring solutions to Oakland's challenges. "District 7 has over 200 encampments, the second-highest in Oakland. A collective effort is required to combat this issue. On November 9th, a collaboration with Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, District 6 Councilmember Kevin Jenkins, Acts Full Gospel, and others, hosted a homeless resource fair at the East Oakland Faith Deliverance Center, serving over 100 community members. Gratitude is extended to Youth Uprising and the community partners for the Youth & Family Care Fair and Screening of 'A Rising Tide' on November 18th, providing resources for the unhoused community."
LaTonda Simmons, Assistant City Administrator and leader of the Homelessness Division in the City of Oakland, states, "The growing crisis of homelessness and hunger, and the Youth and Family Care Fair & Screening event, exemplify the critical need and importance of community unity and action. 'A Rising Tide' illustrates systemic discontinuities impacting families. This event shows how volunteerism and community engagement are necessary to address homelessness in Oakland."
* Exclusive Documentary Screening: The event will commence with the screening of “A Rising Tide” from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM on November 18, 2023. This documentary offers an in-depth look at the resilience and challenges faced by youth experiencing homelessness in the community.
* Engaging Panel Discussion: Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with Cheryl Fabio, the producer of the film. This session aims to provide insights into the impact of community-driven initiatives in addressing social issues.
* Resource and Care Fair: From 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the fair will present a variety of services, including nutritional support, health screenings, and interactive activities. These resources are tailored to support and enhance the well-being of youth and families.
Angela Howard, Lotus Bloom Founder and CEO, said, “Lotus Bloom is excited to partner with other organizations to provide a day of fun, unity, and resources for Oakland families!”
Cheryl Fabio, producer of “A Rising Tide”, discusses the housing crisis, especially its impact on children. "The increase in homeless children within OUSD (Oakland Unified School District) schools from 2018 to 2022, from 1,001 to 1,780, underscores the urgent need. Systemic failures have disproportionately impacted low-wage workers. Those affected by housing instability are not outsiders; they are friends, family, and neighbors. Acknowledging affordable housing as a fundamental human right and working towards that goal is crucial.”
Quiana Canada, COO of Youth UpRising, emphasizes the impact of 'A Rising Tide,' noting its profound blend of passion, truth, and resilience. The documentary, she observes, not only highlights the realities of youth homelessness but also kindles hope and the prospect of change. Reflecting on the film’s alignment with Youth UpRising’s mission, Canada acknowledges the importance of such narratives in shedding light on the experiences of Oakland’s youth.
Event Details:
Date and Time: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:30 am – 3:00 pm
Location: Youth UpRising, 8711 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94605
Registration: Registration is available at YouthUpRising.org or via the QR code on the included flyer.
Quixote Atkins, CEO of VillageGIVE, emphasizes, "‘A Rising Tide’ mirrors the mission of VillageGIVE. Through strong community partnerships, the seeds which have been planted can now be nurtured to further assist those who have been negatively impacted.”
For details or inquiries, contact Quiana Canada, Chief Operations Officer at Youth UpRising, at qcanada@youthuprising.org or call 510-777-9909.
Quiana Canada
Youth UpRising
+1 510-777-9909
qcanada@youthuprising.org
