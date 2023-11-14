‘Consolidate Development and Enhance Diversification’: CE in 2024 Policy Address

MACAU, November 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, delivered at the Legislative Assembly today, at 3pm, the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2024, entitled “Consolidate Development and Enhance Diversification”. The Government's overall policy direction in the coming year will focus on consolidating recovery, focusing on economic diversification, optimising people's livelihoods, and enhancing development.

Before introducing the major policy agenda outlined in the Policy Address, Mr Ho gave an overview of the work done by the Government in the past year. In 2023, the Government had conscientiously implemented, in a strategic manner, the path outlined in the 20th National Congress report, and the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and instructions. These include comprehensively, accurately, and unswervingly to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, “Macao people governing Macao”, and the enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy, all in unity with various sectors of society. The Government had also actively seized opportunities arising from post-pandemic recovery, and implemented a series of measures to stimulate the economy and expand tourist sources, resulting in a sharp rebound in inbound tourists, a rapid recovery in the economy, and renewed vitality in society.

At the same time, the Government advanced the implementation of the "1+4" strategy for appropriate economic diversification, and released the “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028)”. An amendment to the National Security Law was successfully completed and brought into effect; amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law and the Legislative Assembly Election Law advanced progressively; and the principle of “patriots governing Macao” was further implemented. The Government continued to: enhance people's livelihoods, accelerate urban infrastructure construction; enhance overall quality and standards of governance; facilitate new achievements in the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; promote external exchanges; and consolidate and enhance Macao's development as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries – thereby maintaining Macao’s social stability and promoting sustainable development in various areas.

Looking forward to 2024, Mr Ho noted that the Government would strive to join hands with all sectors of society, to safeguard effectively national security. Through enhanced effort, the "1+4" strategy would be advanced in order to: maintain the momentum for economic recovery, improve people's livelihoods; enhance governance capabilities and achieve new progress in the Macao Special Administrative Region; expedite the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and actively integrate into the overall development of the country. In 2024, Macao would joyously celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

In the coming year, the Government will be committed on eight major fronts, namely to: