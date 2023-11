New Enhanced VisionGauge® Systems Meet the Challenges of Quality Inspection of Orthopedic Implants

The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator’s Patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools are perfect for comparing a part directly to a CAD file and checking profile tolerances The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator features powerful tools that produce demonstrated accuracy down to +/-0.0001" in real-world applications. The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator is the perfect solution for a wide range of orthopedic implants

New VisionGauge® updates significantly expand capabilities that are ideal for medical manufacturers requiring 100% inspection of orthopedic implants.

The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator was developed in close collaboration with a large medical OEM, specifically to meet the requirements of orthopedic implant inspection & measurement” — VISIONx, Inc.

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspecting orthopedic implants presents many challenges. Implants come in a very wide range of sizes and shapes, they have complex geometries and are subject to tight tolerances. Furthermore, 100% inspection is required and missing even a single defect is unacceptable. They are often made in very small lots, so that there is a very high product changeover. As such, it’s highly desirable that product inspection be carried out directly on the production floor. Also, if the inspection and measurement system requires any programming, it must be extremely quick, simple, and error-proof. Furthermore, many requirements, including tolerances, are becoming more and more demanding so that the challenges are only expected to increase.The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator was initially developed in close collaboration with a large medical OEM, specifically to meet the requirements of orthopedic implant inspection & measurement. The system is fast, accurate and requires virtually no programming. It works directly on the shop floor and can be used to create automated inspection reports and collect complete device history. It can collect images, measurements, pass/fail results, statistics with graphs & charts and can easily send all inspection data to a central database.And now, with the new version 16.0 of the VisionGaugesoftware, the system has significantly expanded capabilities that are ideal for the inspection of orthopedic implants, including:• Dedicated high-accuracy thread measurement tools (perfect for bone screws, for example)• Expanded patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools that can be applied to very large parts, that extend beyond the optical field of view (such as orthopedic nails and rods, used to lengthen and stabilize bones)• New powerful advanced Auto-Pass/Fail Analysis and Reporting tools that allow operators to easily carry out in-depth review, analysis exploration, and labeling of CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ results. These new advanced tools are perfect for meeting the exacting documentation requirements for medical implant inspection and measurement and collecting complete device history.• An enhanced CAD Fitting™ tool that automatically refines CAD Auto-Align™ results in some difficult applications, to achieve even better results.• A number of general enhancements including various performance enhancements (to speedup execution), enhanced data export capabilities, many new measurement tools, improved line-fitting tools, etc.The VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator is the ideal solution for the inspection and measurement of orthopedic implants . The system’s unique patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools allow the system to automatically compare a part to its CAD file and produce results of very high accuracy, completely automatically and with absolutely no operator dependence or subjectivity. With the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator you can use your CAD data directly and completely do away with overlays or Mylars™. The VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator is very broadly applicable and has no limitation on part geometry. It is perfectly suited for a wide range of implants, both metal & plastic.The VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator produces demonstrated accuracy down to +/-0.0001" in real-world applications, right on the shop floor. The system can display deviations from nominal completely automatically. This allows operators to quickly and easily locate areas that are outside of tolerance. Furthermore, results are 100% consistent results between users as there is no operator-to-operator variation. Finally, VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparators are very fast and yield significant gains in throughput.The VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator is the new standard for inspecting orthopedic implants and verifying that all their features are within tolerance. It allows medical manufacturers to automatically inspect 100% of the parts that they produce, quickly, easily and directly on the production floor, and ensure that the dimensional accuracy of their products meets today’s ever-tighter tolerances. It reduces inspection time as well as overall inspection cost. It eliminates operator-to-operator variation altogether and enables manufacturers to collect accurate numerical values of all dimensions automatically, to compute process statistics and create complete inspection & measurement reports, making it a highly valuable tool for process control and improvement. The VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator allows medical manufacturers to gain a real advantage in today's competitive market.To learn more about the benefits of the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator, please contact us, either by visiting our web site at www.visionxinc.com or by emailing us at info@visionxinc.com.VISIONx INC. specializes in automated imaging, visual inspection and high accuracy measurement solutions sold worldwide and is the manufacturer of the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator.

