New Enhanced VisionGauge® Systems Meet the Challenges of Quality Inspection of Orthopedic Implants
The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator’s Patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools are perfect for comparing a part directly to a CAD file and checking profile tolerances
The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator features powerful tools that produce demonstrated accuracy down to +/-0.0001" in real-world applications.
New VisionGauge® updates significantly expand capabilities that are ideal for medical manufacturers requiring 100% inspection of orthopedic implants.
The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator was initially developed in close collaboration with a large medical OEM, specifically to meet the requirements of orthopedic implant inspection & measurement. The system is fast, accurate and requires virtually no programming. It works directly on the shop floor and can be used to create automated inspection reports and collect complete device history. It can collect images, measurements, pass/fail results, statistics with graphs & charts and can easily send all inspection data to a central database.
And now, with the new version 16.0 of the VisionGauge® software, the system has significantly expanded capabilities that are ideal for the inspection of orthopedic implants, including:
• Dedicated high-accuracy thread measurement tools (perfect for bone screws, for example)
• Expanded patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools that can be applied to very large parts, that extend beyond the optical field of view (such as orthopedic nails and rods, used to lengthen and stabilize bones)
• New powerful advanced Auto-Pass/Fail Analysis and Reporting tools that allow operators to easily carry out in-depth review, analysis exploration, and labeling of CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ results. These new advanced tools are perfect for meeting the exacting documentation requirements for medical implant inspection and measurement and collecting complete device history.
• An enhanced CAD Fitting™ tool that automatically refines CAD Auto-Align™ results in some difficult applications, to achieve even better results.
• A number of general enhancements including various performance enhancements (to speedup execution), enhanced data export capabilities, many new measurement tools, improved line-fitting tools, etc.
The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator is the ideal solution for the inspection and measurement of orthopedic implants. The system’s unique patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools allow the system to automatically compare a part to its CAD file and produce results of very high accuracy, completely automatically and with absolutely no operator dependence or subjectivity. With the VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator you can use your CAD data directly and completely do away with overlays or Mylars™. The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator is very broadly applicable and has no limitation on part geometry. It is perfectly suited for a wide range of implants, both metal & plastic.
The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator produces demonstrated accuracy down to +/-0.0001" in real-world applications, right on the shop floor. The system can display deviations from nominal completely automatically. This allows operators to quickly and easily locate areas that are outside of tolerance. Furthermore, results are 100% consistent results between users as there is no operator-to-operator variation. Finally, VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparators are very fast and yield significant gains in throughput.
The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator is the new standard for inspecting orthopedic implants and verifying that all their features are within tolerance. It allows medical manufacturers to automatically inspect 100% of the parts that they produce, quickly, easily and directly on the production floor, and ensure that the dimensional accuracy of their products meets today’s ever-tighter tolerances. It reduces inspection time as well as overall inspection cost. It eliminates operator-to-operator variation altogether and enables manufacturers to collect accurate numerical values of all dimensions automatically, to compute process statistics and create complete inspection & measurement reports, making it a highly valuable tool for process control and improvement. The VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator allows medical manufacturers to gain a real advantage in today's competitive market.
VISIONx INC. specializes in automated imaging, visual inspection and high accuracy measurement solutions sold worldwide and is the manufacturer of the VisionGauge® Digital Optical Comparator.
