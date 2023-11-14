Digital Evolution: SteelerNation Selects BoomPress & Bids Farewell to WordPress
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Evolution: SteelerNation Selects BoomPress & Bids Farewell to WordPress
SteelerNation opted for BoomPress as their new content publishing platform. The Pittsburgh based media company prides itself on publishing the latest news and stories surrounding the town’s beloved football team. Justin McGonigle, owner of SteelerNation, designed the platform to offer headlines, trending news, and videos. One of the highlights of his platform is the forum where Steeler fans exchange their latest takes on the games, players, and season. Pittsburgh Steeler fans are among the most passionate in the National Football League and SteelerNation works to harness their passion on the platform.
BoomPress worked with Justin McGonigle to migrate away from Wordpress to BoomPress providing SteelerNation’s content users with a more user-friendly platform tailored for the Steeler fan base. Fans that are in constant search of the latest news, standings, statistics, and videos. One of the most immediate benefits was the ease of use for their sportswriters.
“Compared to WordPress, BoomPress offers a hands-on team of resources to customize everything you need for your website. That's obviously something that was never there with WordPress. You can literally come up with any type of idea and BoomPress' amazing team can design it and make a dream become a reality,” says Justin McGonigle, Owner at SteelerNation.
BoomPress aims to design content publishing platforms that maximize search engine optimization (SEO) by developing clean and intuitive user interfaces. According to CEO, Adam Bertram, “One of our main goals is to identify our client’s priorities and to tailor their objectives to having a more user-friendly content publishing platform. We spend time during the migration process understanding their needs and wants and then working from there to create a unique product.”
For more information on the BoomPress platform, visit https://www.boompress.com/.
About BoomPress: BoomPress is a revolutionary software platform tailored for content creators, including writers, bloggers, authors, journalists, and artists. The platform eliminates the need for plug-ins and navigates away from the complexity typically found in open-source interfaces. Designed with usability at its core, BoomPress allows content creators to concentrate on generating compelling content for their target audiences while building and nurturing a robust user community.
Kim Palaza
