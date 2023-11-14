Submit Release
Hot Shot’s Secret® Measurable Bottle for Capless Diesel Systems Wins AAPEX 2023 Packaging Award for Innovation

Brett Tennar, President of Lubrication Specialties, Accepts the Hot Shot’s Secret AAPEX 2023 New Packaging Award for Innovation

Gold Eagle Company logo

Lubrication Specialties, manufacturer of Hot Shot's Secret, received the New Packaging Award for Innovation at the 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo.

Capless fuel tanks have now become almost standard with late model diesels. In response to this trend, we felt like it was time to roll out a package design that would make a funnel unnecessary.”
— Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz
MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lubrication Specialties, manufacturer of the Hot Shot’s Secret® brand of high-performance lubricants, oils, and additives, is pleased to announce the company’s addition of a new packaging award for innovation. The award was announced on Tuesday, October 31 at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2023 held in Las Vegas October 31 – November 2.

The new bottle design, inspired by consumer feedback of diesel-powered vehicles, provides a logical and easy method to measure and deliver Hot Shot’s Secret diesel fuel additives into now common capless diesel fuel tanks. The new 16-ounce, squeeze bottle features a convenient measurement chamber for dispensing the correct amount of product. The long-neck design makes it easy to pour even in diesel fuel tanks with dual flap capless fuel systems.

Lubrication Specialties President, Brett Tennar, received the award on behalf of Lubrication Specialties at The AAPEX Stage and was presented by Paul McCarthy, CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and Bill Hanvey Auto Care Association, President & CEO.

Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz, says, “Capless fuel tanks have now become almost standard with late model diesels. In response to this trend, we felt like it was time to roll out a package design that would make a funnel unnecessary. This new bottle design allows users to buy the product and immediately measure and pour it in on the spot. The development of this innovative design is the work of many people on our team. We were pleased that the automotive aftermarket community at AAPEX recognized the innovation of this design, and we look forward to having it on the shelves by Q2.”

For a full listing of all AAPEX 2023 new product showcase and new packaging showcase winners visit here.

For more information, visit HotShotSecret.com, or to speak to a highly qualified technician on any Hot Shot’s Secret product, call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret, #PoweredByScience

