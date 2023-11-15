mCloud Joins Google Cloud Launch in Saudi Arabia to Announce AssetCare® Now Hosted in Region and Commercially Available
mCloud President and CEO Russ McMeekin joins Aramco, CNTXT, and Google Cloud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for November 15, 2023 launchAL-KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mCloud Technologies Corp. (“mCloud” or the “Company”) a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced the commercial availability of its full portfolio of AI-powered AssetCare solutions on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East with all required certifications and approvals to operate. The Company joins Google Cloud, Aramco, CNTXT, and other partners in Google Cloud’s official Saudi Arabia launch on November 15, 2023.
AssetCare Energy Management, Fugitive Emissions, O&M Excellence, and Wind Turbine Management solutions are already available globally as SaaS offerings on Google Cloud Marketplace. Today’s announcement further enables mCloud’s ability to leverage established strategic agreements with customers such as Aramco to deliver AI-enabled sustainability and Net Zero applications.
The Company noted this announcement constitutes a significant milestone in its strategic partnerships with both AssetCare customer Aramco and strategic partner Google Cloud. On January 25, 2022, mCloud announced it had signed an MOU with Aramco to establish co-development activities and a new strategic hub in Saudi Arabia. On October 27, 2022, mCloud announced it had partnered with Google Cloud to launch sustainability applications based on mCloud’s AssetCare platform on Google Cloud.
Since these announcements, mCloud has received all the required approvals and certifications to operate on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. mCloud’s entire portfolio of AssetCare solutions has also earned from Google Cloud the “Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability” designation, one of only a small number of elite Google Cloud strategic partners to hold the moniker.
With AssetCare now available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia, mCloud is ready to advance early stage deployment activities with Aramco to full scale deployment of AssetCare solutions as it continues to work with numerous teams including Aramco Digital Company, Aramco’s Environmental Protection Department, and facility management at key Aramco sites.
These solutions will serve to drive mCloud’s joint activities with Aramco to advance Aramco’s Net Zero Buildings and AI-enabled sustainability programs. The Company also said it has plans to launch myLDAR®, a recently registered trademark denoting a joint co-development initiative between Aramco and mCloud. Both companies expect myLDAR to be game changing to the major challenges surrounding methane mitigation and methane abatement.
The availability of AssetCare in Saudi Arabia also expands mCloud’s ability to reach and serve broader customers elsewhere in the Middle East region. Via Google Cloud Marketplace, mCloud has the ability to take all of its AssetCare solutions to key energy-intensive customers around the world.
mCloud President and CEO Russ McMeekin, who is this week in Saudi Arabia to participate in the launch, said: “For some time now, mCloud has been very hard at work on achieving this major milestone, which sets us up to take crucial next steps for the Company. Now having the ability to locally deploy AssetCare on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia for major customers including Aramco and government entities is pivotal to mCloud. Our extensive efforts to earn the required approvals and certifications for AssetCare to operate in-Kingdom means mCloud’s solutions are now ready to achieve full scale in Saudi Arabia. We are the first to achieve leveraging AI on Google Cloud in this way, in what is a very large strategic market.”
About mCloud Technologies Corp.
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with cloud-based solutions that curb energy waste, maximize energy production, eliminate harmful emissions, and get the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s portfolio of AssetCare® solutions, mCloud enables asset owners and operators in energy- and asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, wind, and commercial facilities to use cloud-based digital twins, AI, and analytics to optimize asset performance, reliability, and sustainability. mCloud has a worldwide presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Visit mcloudcorp.com to learn more.
Barry Po
mCloud Technologies Corp.
+1 866-420-1781
ir@mcloudcorp.com