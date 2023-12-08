Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,220 in the last 365 days.

Spinouts from Oxford and Cambridge university secure more capital than peer institutes, research finds

University of Cambridge

University of Cambridge

University of Oxford graduates in traditional robes

Chand Chudasama, Partner at Price Bailey

Chand Chudasama, Partner at Price Bailey

Highlighting the “Oxbridge Premium”, a UK based study on life science spinout organisations reveals a gap in equity funding across UK universities.

There is work to be done, to ensure a more equal spread of commercial success for spinouts from institutes throughout the country, regardless of prestige, funding and geography.”
— Chand Chudasama, Partner at Price Bailey
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting the “Oxbridge Premium”, a UK based study on life science spinout organisations has revealed that spinouts from the University of Cambridge secure 133% more equity funding than peer institutes.

The study by accounting firm Price Bailey, goes on to reveal that spinouts from the University of Oxford receive the largest share of equity investment among all UK spinouts and rank on top for spinout creation.

However, individual businesses established at the University of Cambridge attract the highest median average amount of equity in each funding round. They also offer greater long-term business success rates.

The study investigated data on 584 university spinout companies who received equity funding between years 2012 - 2022, in the Life Sciences, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Genomics sectors.

The number of UK spinouts has experienced a 79% decline since 2020, but the overall number has doubled in the last decade, the study reveals.

Chand Chudasama, Partner at Price Bailey, comments:

“Our study shows the significance of cultivating spinout organisations; on a per company basis, non-university spinout companies receive 61% less in equity capital than their university counterparts.

“University spinouts are also 57% more likely to achieve a ‘good’ exit, offering a beneficial entry route for entrepreneurs.

“Our findings highlight an impressive £12.65m economic impact for every £1m of publicly funded research income that the University of Cambridge generates. This reflects the “multiplier effect” of university based research investment on economic growth, job creation and innovation.”

Chudasama continues:

“A final point to note, is the strong reliance on leading institutes such as Oxford and Cambridge to drive the commercial success of UK based spinout organisations. Our study shows that spinouts that form at alternative institutes struggle to access comparable opportunities.

“There is work to be done, to ensure a more equal spread of commercial success for spinouts from institutes throughout the country, regardless of prestige, funding and geography.”

Find out more in UK Life Sciences & AI university spinout landscape report by Price Bailey.

Eleanor Lodge
Price Bailey
+44 7557 164274
eleanor.lodge@pricebailey.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Spinouts from Oxford and Cambridge university secure more capital than peer institutes, research finds

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more