R2 Technologies Launches Glacial® fx in the US and Canada and Achieves Major Commercial Milestones

Glacial fx by R2 Technologies system image Consumer receiving Glacial fx cooling technology experience Glacial Skin Logo

R2 Technologies Launches Glacial® fx in the US and Canada, Announces Advanced Treatment Protocols and Achieves Major Commercial Milestones

The Glacial Skin system is the best facial device on the market! It provides many options, such as calming and rejuvenation, exfoliation, and even benign lesion removal” — Dr. Jason Emer, Cosmetic Dermatologist

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dublin, CA, November 2023 – R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), a leading provider of CryoAesthetics™ technology, announced the launch of its new system, Glacial® fx, in the US and Canada. The Glacial fx platform is a wellness device that leverages the same innovative precision contact cooling technology that R2 is known for, now in a sleek, compact tabletop format. This state-of-the-art device is set to redefine the aesthetics and wellness industries, offering a transformative experience for consumers while saving valuable treatment room space.

R2 is also pleased to launch two new product enhancements to help fight inflammation: a larger-sized disposable treatment tip and a colder advanced clinical protocol for the Glacial Glide treatment modality, known as Glacial® Glide Rx. The larger treatment tip allows clinicians to optimize skin contact and down-regulate inflammation in larger surface areas, such as the back or chest while delivering excellent results in less time. The advanced Glacial Glide Rx protocol leverages a recent FDA clearance for colder temperatures, ensuring unparalleled precision and patient comfort. These innovations will provide greater treatment utility for providers and improve patient experience and outcomes, making the Glacial product portfolio an emerging standard of care. “The Glacial Skin system is the best facial device on the market! It provides many options, such as calming and rejuvenation, exfoliation, and even benign lesion removal”, says Dr. Jason Emer, Cosmetic Dermatologist. “With the right protocols, it gives the best radiance we have ever seen in any facial device, plus redness, swelling and puffiness are reduced instantly. Our patients immediately see the glow and improved skin barrier.”

As of September, R2 has shipped over 300 Glacial systems worldwide and successfully treated more than 15,000 patients. The demand for Glacial® Skin, one of the fastest-growing aesthetic treatments, has increased by 167% compared to the same period in 2022. This growth highlights the strong interest from the aesthetics community, both domestically and internationally. Glacial Skin has transformed skin wellness by using precision cooling technology to treat skin conditions and inflammation effectively. As patients rave about the treatment experience, they’ve also noted how their skin quality improves, leading to more frequent visits and higher customer retention at practices. “We are delighted with the positive feedback we've received from our practices and patients,“ says Tim Holt, Chief Executive Officer of R2 Technologies. “Glacial treatments are ideal for a wide range of patients of all ages and skin tones who are looking to put the “care” in their skincare journey.”

To learn more about the Glacial Rx and Glacial fx platforms, treatment offerings, and providers, visit glacialskin.com.

About R2 Technologies

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, R2 Technologies is the world leader in CryoAesthetics™ medical devices. Our Glacial® platform for precision contact cooling of the skin has been shown to reduce inflammation and brighten dark spots.

In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences LLC, the life sciences segment of INNOVATE (NYSE: VATE), founded R2 together with Blossom Innovations LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital to develop a technology based on their patented method of Cryomodulation™. In 2019, R2 brought on a strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.

Since then, R2 has conducted the design, development, and extensive clinical research to bring Glacial® Rx, Glacial® fx and Glacial® Spa to market along with an exciting product pipeline.

To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.