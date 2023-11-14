Submit Release
Upper Salmon River Steelhead Update - 11/14/2023

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for November 14th, 2023. The data for this report was collected between Monday, November 6th and Sunday, November 12th. 

During the past week, steelhead angler effort on the Upper Salmon River remained high for the third week in a row. Most of the angler effort was located downstream of Salmon, ID in river location codes 15 and 16. Angler effort upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 was low.

Catch rates were also similar to last week’s report. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14 averaged 26 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 15 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 also averaged 15 hours per steelhead caught. Few interviews were obtained from anglers downstream of the Pahsimeroi in location code 17, but those anglers that were interviewed averaged 6 hours per steelhead caught. 

