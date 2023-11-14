Number of Turkish Students in the United States Continues to Grow

MEDIA NOTE

U.S. Embassy Ankara

November 14, 2023

The U.S. Mission in Türkiye is pleased to share the 2023 Open Doors Report on international and U.S. student mobility, which the U.S. Department of State sponsors every year in collaboration with the Institute of International Education. The report indicates that more than 8,600 Turkish students have opted to further their education in the United States!

International student mobility is central to diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security. As Secretary Blinken has said, it is a “foreign policy imperative.”

Key Figures from the 2023 Open Doors Report: In 2022/23, the total number of international students at U.S. colleges and universities increased by 12% to 1,057,188 students. This figure was 948,519 in 2021/22.

8,656 Turkish students were enrolled at U.S. institutions in the 2022-23 academic year, which represents a 2.2% increase over the previous year.

Türkiye remains a top source for international students in the United States, representing the third-highest number of students from Europe and 19th worldwide. Türkiye ranked 15th globally among countries sending students for graduate studies in the United States.

These figures represent the continuing strong partnership between the United States and Türkiye. Educational opportunities strengthen people-to-people ties and form a strong foundation for our robust trade relationship.

In addition, more than 200 Turkish citizens participate in various United States Government-sponsored professional and academic programs, including the flagship Fulbright program. Furthermore, our English language programs in Türkiye also provide Turkish students and professionals with the skills they need to succeed at university, access global media, and improve their career opportunities.

Student Visas: U.S. Mission in Türkiye continues to prioritize processing student visas. Students who have had previous visas may be eligible to renew their visas by mail, while those students who require an interview can request an expedited visa appointment. Student visa applicants are a priority for expedited appointments. For more information about visas: https://tr.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/

EducationUSA: Advising services located in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and Adana connect students with a wealth of information about U.S. colleges and universities, including financial aid research and help to choose the right institution for each student’s academic goals. For more information: https://tr.usembassy.gov/tr/education-culture-tr/amerika-egitim-sistemi/

By U.S. Mission Turkey | 14 November, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. & Türkiye