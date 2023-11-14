RouteThis Receives 2023 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Product of the Year Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
RouteThis Core honored for exceptional innovation
On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor RouteThis with a 2023 CCaaS Product of the Year Award”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RouteThis Inc., the leading provider of in-home WiFi troubleshooting and connectivity CX solutions for internet service providers (ISPs) and smart home brands, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named RouteThis Core as a 2023 CUSTOMER CCaaS Product of the Year Award winner.
— Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC
The vendor-agnostic RouteThis Core software works with any smart home device to provide visibility into the customer's home WiFi network, delivering real-time network diagnostics and analysis to contact center support teams. This allows agents to quickly and easily troubleshoot device connectivity issues for an outstanding customer experience, eliminating the need for follow-up support calls, boosting customer satisfaction and securing brand loyalty.
“Network connectivity is one of the most common issues encountered by smart home device owners, leading to increased support costs and lost revenue,” said Jason Moore, co-founder and CEO, RouteThis. “With 100 percent network visibility and custom diagnostic tools, RouteThis Core empowers customer support teams to reduce average handle time by up to 50 percent and improve first call resolution by 40 percent.”
The 2023 CUSTOMER CCaaS Product of the Year Awards honor individual solutions that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in delivering top-tier, scalable, and feature-rich contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes. The awards celebrate those who have revolutionized customer service and empowered organizations to deliver seamless, personalized, and exceptional CX to their clientele.
About RouteThis
RouteThis is transforming WiFi support by using in-home consumer devices and machine learning to empower ISPs and Smart Home brands to solve connectivity issues. Based in Ontario, Canada, RouteThis offers unique, CPE-agnostic software solutions and remote service platforms used by telcos, service providers and technology companies across the globe. Visit RouteThis.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine
TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.
About TMC
Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets. To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.
