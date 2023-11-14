LiceBusters Expands in Brooklyn: New Location Now Open at 433 3rd Ave, NY 11215
Discover LiceBusters' newest Brooklyn location at 433 3rd Ave, offering expert lice removal services in a family-friendly setting.NY, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiceBusters Opens New Brooklyn Location to Provide Expert Lice Removal Services
LiceBusters, a renowned name in lice treatment and removal, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 433 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing accessible and effective lice treatment services to families in the Brooklyn area.
For over 30 years, LiceBusters has been a trusted provider of lice removal services. Known for their all-natural, chemical-free treatment methods, LiceBusters offers a safe and effective solution for families dealing with lice infestations. With a team of experienced professionals, LiceBusters ensures a comfortable and discreet treatment experience for all clients.
The new Brooklyn location boasts a family-friendly environment equipped with the latest in lice removal technology. Situated at 433 3rd Ave, the clinic is conveniently located for families in and around Brooklyn. The new facility is designed to provide a relaxing and stress-free experience for both children and adults undergoing lice treatment.
LiceBusters' Brooklyn location offers a range of services, including head checks, lice removal treatments, and preventive products. The treatments are performed by skilled professionals who specialize in lice removal, ensuring a high success rate and customer satisfaction.
As part of its commitment to the community, LiceBusters is dedicated to educating families about lice prevention and treatment. The new Brooklyn location will host informational sessions and workshops to help local residents understand how to effectively manage lice infestations.
Many satisfied customers have praised LiceBusters for their efficient and friendly service. Testimonials highlight the ease of booking appointments, the effectiveness of the treatments, and the professional demeanor of the staff.
LiceBusters invites families to visit their new Brooklyn location for any lice-related concerns. Appointments can be booked online or over the phone, ensuring quick and convenient service.
For more information about LiceBusters and their new Brooklyn location, visit https://licebustersnyc.com/lice-removal-near-me-brooklyn-ny/ or call their dedicated customer service line.
LiceBusters' expansion to Brooklyn marks a significant step in making lice removal services more accessible to families in New York. With their expert staff, proven treatment methods, and commitment to customer satisfaction, LiceBusters is poised to become a leading lice treatment provider in the Brooklyn community.
Daniel Harel
LiceBustersNYC
+1 9177422978
Daniel@licebusters.co