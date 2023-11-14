South Carolina Life Sciences Conference Expects Record Attendance, Over 30 National Speakers
The Science of Success conference to attract 600 state, US and global life science industry leaders to Greenville.
Life sciences is a key driver of South Carolina’s economy, and this conference’s growth is a testament to the industry’s surging impact, reach, and rapidly rising economic significance here.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest life sciences conference in Palmetto State history will convene February 6-8 in Greenville, and national site selection consultants and media will traverse the state from Lowcountry to Upstate as industry leaders from South Carolina and across America address topics including how to improve healthcare and ensure health equity for all, organizers have announced.
Themed “The Science of Success,” the 2-day SCbio 2024 event will feature national speaker sessions on Ending Alzheimer’s in Our Lifetime, Achieving Health Equity in America, Affording the Healthcare of Tomorrow, and Unlocking AI’s Potential among over 20 sessions – all topics driving the state’s fastest growing industry: life sciences.
Already a $25.7 billion annual industry and growing faster than any other Southeastern state, conference speakers include national pharma and medtech executives, economic developers, leaders from South Carolina’s research universities, healthcare executives, business and financial industry officials, and national media. Over 30 speakers will present a plethora of topical choices to attendees at the conference, recognized as among life sciences’ finest across the entire region. Specific speakers will be announced over the next few weeks.
The conference will feature an expanded exhibit hall showcasing dozens of life sciences industry businesses, institutions of higher learning, and essential support industry partners from across America. A new feature will be Innovation Pavilions hosted by South Carolina’s leading research universities and colleges designed to highlight their research efforts, initiatives, successes, and opportunities for partnering with assembled industry executives. Major sponsors of the 2024 SCbio Conference include Rymedi, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, and VisitGreenvilleSC.
The Conference will also feature presentation of the prestigious Pinnacle Awards by South Carolina Life Sciences to the outstanding 2024 Organization of the Year, the 2024 Individual of the Year, and the 2024 industry Rising Star under 40 years of age. This year, a new honoree will also be presented with the South Carolina Life Sciences Hall of Fame Award.
SCbio CEO James Chappell will partner with SC Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ashely Teasdel to deliver a highly anticipated “State of South Carolina’s Life Sciences Industry” address, while hundreds of attendees will take advantage of meetings, receptions, and connection sessions.
Full details are available online, and registration to attend the 2-day conference is open online. Registration and exhibiting are free or discounted to SCBIO investors, and the conference is open to interested members of the public. Early bird general admission pricing, available through November 30, provides significant discounts to interested companies, industry supporters, students interested in life sciences, faculty, and teachers. Limited Exhibit space and sponsorships are also available.
“Life sciences is a key driver of South Carolina’s economy, and this conference’s growth is a testament to the industry’s surging impact, reach, and rapidly rising economic significance here,” stated Matthew Cannon, Dean of Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Carolinas Campus and the 2024 SCbio Conference Chair. “Already accounting for over 85,000 highly-skilled jobs in the Palmetto State, life sciences continue to have tremendous growth potential, and we’re excited to showcase the top companies, our research universities, innovation ecosystem, and growth initiatives from across our state and country at SCbio 2024.”
The 2-day conference draws attendees from across America for networking, innovation updates, opportunity discovery, partnership making, and strategic discussion. Attendees include officials across a broad spectrum of life sciences industries, including medical devices, biomanufacturing, drug discovery, R&D, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and testing, digital health, therapeutics, and more.
SCbio is South Carolina’s investor-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. The industry has more than 1,000 firms directly involved in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative healthcare, medical devices, industrial, environmental, and agricultural biotechnology products. Governor Henry McMaster has made life sciences a top state priority to continue to grow and expand the industry in the Palmetto State.
Among leading biotech and med-tech industry brands participating in the conference are Rymedi, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, BIO, Johnson & Johnson, Ritedose, Kyocera-AVX, PhRMA, Medpoint, AdvaMed, Poly-Med, Rhythmlink, Thermo Fisher, Charles River Abbott, Alcami and more. South Carolina’s research universities – including MUSC, Clemson, and the University of South Carolina – are represented, as are major healthcare systems and economic development entities, including the SC Department of Commerce, SCRA, SC Hospital Association, and others.
As the official state affiliate of BIO, PhRMA, and AdvaMed, SCbio members include academic institutions, biotech companies, entrepreneurial organizations, service providers, thought leaders, economic development organizations, and related groups whose members are leading the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products that transform how we heal, fuel and feed the world.
For additional information on SCbio or to register for SCbio 2024, visit www.SCBIO.org.
