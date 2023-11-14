Digital Equity Grassroots Coalition Live Streams Arun Saigal, Keynote Speaker at Historic Virtual Summit

Digital Equity Task Force Coalition

Nominees Announced for International Equity Who's Who Chronicles, Set for Historic Recording in the Library of Congress, December 2024

A bridge cannot be built from only one side” — Jerry Mixon, Co-Founder Digital Equity Grassroots Coalition

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic event that will be recorded for posterity in the Library of Congress, the Digital Equity Grassroots Coalition proudly announces Arun Saigal, CEO and Co-Founder of Thunkable, as the keynote speaker for their upcoming Digital Equity APEC Summit Virtual Conference. This landmark event, dedicated to addressing digital inequity and promoting inclusive technology, is set to take place virtually on Wednesday, November 15th.

In an unprecedented event, the Digital Equity APEC Summit Virtual Conference will be livestreamed, made accessible to over 30,000 diplomats, CEOs and heads of state at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit—including President Biden.

Organized by the Digital Equity Grassroots Coalition, this landmark digital equity event on November 15th features visionary keynote speaker Arun Saigal, CEO and Co-Founder of Thunkable. His address "Equitable Technology Innovations" will be archived in the Library of Congress.

The Coalition, co-founded by Jerry Mixon and Yolanda Lewis, created this accessible forum to bring community voices to APEC's economic inclusion discourse. For the first time, the most impacted groups will directly engage global leaders tackling digital divides.

Saigal's keynote represents a watershed moment for the underserved to share groundbreaking solutions for universal connectivity and opportunity. Stakeholders worldwide are invited to register for this free historic event at https://apec.digitalmobility.net and help shape an equitable digital future.

The Digital Equity APEC Summit uniquely bridges grassroots advocates and highest-level decision makers committed to a just digital transformation. We warmly encourage registration and participation in this unprecedented occasion that will reverberate across generations.

The International Equity Who's Who, a groundbreaking initiative documenting global efforts in digital equity, will announce its distinguished list of nominees for the 2024 edition. These nominees are set to be recorded in the historic Library of Congress in December 2024, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of digital inclusion and equity. This list honors trailblazers across sectors advancing digital equity globally, including:

Arun Saigal, Co-Founder and CEO of Thunkable: Recognized for democratizing app development and empowering a new generation of creators.

Kristi Zappie-Ferradino, National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA): Celebrated for tireless advocacy bridging the digital divide.

Christiana Santiago, National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA): Celebrated for tireless advocacy bridging the digital divide.

Regina (Gina) D. Cooper-Benjamin, National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA): A key figure advancing digital literacy and access.

Rey LaChaux, Digital Equity Manager, San Francisco Mayor’s Office: Noted for innovative urban digital equity approaches.

James Caldwell, Chief Officer of Criminal Justice & Public Safety, San Francisco Mayor’s Office: Honored for integrating digital equity into public safety/justice.

Cian Mitsunaga, Chief Operations Officer, Schoollab International: Recognized for global contributions to digital education.

Mathieu Aguesse, Chief Executive Officer, Schoollab International: Recognized for global contributions to digital education.

Josh Butler, Senior Policy & Advocacy Manager, Human-I-T: Celebrated for efforts providing technology access/training to underserved communities.

Jennifer Jambor, Senior Manager of Impact Partnerships, Human-I-T: Celebrated for efforts providing technology access/training to underserved communities.

Michael Reddy, Dean, UCSF School of Dentistry: Acknowledged for incorporating digital equity into dental education and outreach.

George Taylor, Associate Dean, UCSF School of Dentistry: Acknowledged for incorporating digital equity into dental education and outreach.

We congratulate these exemplary honorees cementing their pioneering impact through the International Equity Who’s Who Chronicles.

This year's call to action for nomination notably highlights Ronald L. Copeland, MD, FACS, Senior Vice President and Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Hospitals. Dr. Copeland's nomination underscores the intersection of digital equity with health and well-being, reinforcing the campaign's commitment to a holistic approach to equity and inclusion.

The nominees’ responses and commitments to digital equity will be documented in the prestigious International Equity Who's Who.

To register for Arun Saigal's keynote address and to find out more about the Digital Equity APEC Summit Virtual Conference, please visit https://apec.digitalmobility.net.

Contact:

Yolanda Lewis

Co-Founder Digital Equity APEC Summit Virtual Conference

Digital Equity Grassroots Coalition

yolewis@digital-mobility.org

https://youtu.be/yQD3xDUrLU4?si=qd8ay3FHE4mxRN7b

916-891-7552

Historic Digital Equity APEC Summit Virtual Conference