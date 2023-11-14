Statement by the Prime Minister on the 75th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III

CANADA, November 14 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 75th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III:

“Today, I join Canadians as well as people across the Commonwealth and around the world in celebrating the 75th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III, King of Canada.

“His Majesty has been a constant presence in the life of Canadians over the past 75 years, including through 19 official tours to our country. As we mark this milestone birthday, we look back on the many special moments we have shared with him, from his numerous visits to Canada’s North to celebrations of our country’s sesquicentennial in 2017, and hope that His Majesty’s relationship with Canada will continue to grow stronger over many years to come.

“On this day, we also recognize His Majesty’s sense of duty and commitment to public service. For decades, he has advanced important causes close to his heart, including conservation, sustainable development, health care, and education, with a focus on building a better future for the next generation. The Prince’s Trust, which he founded almost 50 years ago, has helped one million young people and Veterans around the world, including here in Canada, achieve their full potential.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish His Majesty a very happy 75th birthday and continued health and happiness.”