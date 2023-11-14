Deluxe CCTV Enhances Security Line with Covert Cameras and Sophisticated Tracking Devices
As leaders in residential and commercial monitoring, surveillance security manufacturer delivers audio and video equipment for cutting-edge security measuresSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deluxe CCTV Inc., an esteemed manufacturer and distributor specializing in an extensive range of security solutions, including video and audio surveillance, covert cameras, GPS trackers, anti-eavesdropping devices, counter-surveillance and fidelity verification tools, is excited to unveil an update to its product lineup with the latest in technological advancements.
The newest offerings in Deluxe CCTV's inventory include:
• A household candle-scented wax warmer equipped with a Wi-Fi 4K UHD camera for inconspicuous surveillance
• A magnetic, voice-activated water-proof recorder with a 500-hour recording capability
• A fully operational hardwired GFCI receptacle outlet plug with a built-in Wi-Fi 4K UHD camera
• A household mood lamp night light incorporating a 1080P HD Wi-Fi camera with rotation features for comprehensive room coverage
• A smoke alarm detector integrated with dual 4K UHD Wi-Fi cameras with night vision for enhanced safety
Deluxe CCTV stands out as a leading provider in the field of security, supplying cutting-edge technology that spans IP video surveillance, hidden cameras, GPS tracking, bug detection and integrated surveillance systems. The company's notable appearances on celebrated television series such as "It Takes a Thief," "The Rachael Ray Show," "Hotel Hell," "Cops," "Breaking Bad," "CSI: Miami," and "Person of Interest" have earned it widespread recognition.
Under the leadership of CEO Dustin Dalton, Deluxe CCTV emphasizes the growing importance of vigilant security measures in light of increasing threats, as reported in the media, driving a surge in customer demand for more stringent monitoring of personal, residential and business spaces.
"In today's world, where the unexpected has become the norm, we strive to provide not just surveillance but peace of mind," Dalton said. "Our mission at Deluxe CCTV is to equip our clients with the tools and technology to create safe havens out of their living and working spaces, turning vigilance into a seamless aspect of everyday life."
Championing consumer privacy, Deluxe CCTV ensures that all its products are dispatched in nondescript packaging with plain shipping labels, upholding the anonymity of its clientele.
The company has been in business for more than two decades and promotes the support of American-based firms for acquiring security equipment. As a seasoned advisor, Deluxe CCTV provides comprehensive guidance covering home automation, surveillance cameras, digital recording solutions and protective strategies tailored for both individuals and property.
Deluxe CCTV's pledge to customer care is evidenced by its promise of same-day shipping, a competitive price guarantee, lifetime technical support and full product warranties, all of which underscore the company's firm commitment to delivering reliability and earning customer trust.
Visit deluxecctv.com for more information and to view the new product line.
