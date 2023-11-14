GuysWithRides Releases Cool and Informative Video, “Classic Car Conditions Explained,” to Complement its Blog
Key terms explained for classic car aficionados to differentiate classic cars for saleFLEMINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuysWithRides, the only dealer-free online community for classic car enthusiasts, has added a new video on its YouTube channel called “Classic Car Conditions Explained.” It is a great resource for viewers who also read the company blog and want to see differences in quality when sorting through classic cars for sale.
The video explains car collector terms – survivor, restored, sympathetically preserved and driver quality – that car aficionados use when looking at classic cars for sale. The video goes into detail regarding the unique standards collectors use when evaluating the purchase of exceptional vintage cars.
GuysWithRides is providing its followers information they can use when looking at classic cars for sale but perhaps are not familiar with the differences of each category.
Here are the main evaluation criteria provided by GuysWithRides:
• Survivor - Originality, patina, documentation, minimal mileage rarity
• Restored - Detailed restoration, attention to authenticity, cosmetic perfection, drivability, restoration records
• Sympathetically Preserved - Selective restoration, historical significance, documentation and research, respect for patina, period-correct upgrades
• Driver Quality - Well-maintained, suitable for regular use, budget friendly, customization and modifications
“The passion for classic automobiles continues to grow,” said the co-founder of GuysWthRides, Rudy Samsel. “We want to empower car enthusiasts to be able to evaluate cars that they visit at classic car meetups, shows and auctions. The distinctions between survivor, restored, sympathetically preserved and driver quality vehicles reflect the diverse values and preferences of enthusiasts and collectors.”
To watch the “Classic Car Conditions Explained” video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_AcqZqvj0s. For more information about GuysWithRides, visit www.guyswithrides.com. Visitors to the site can also sign up for a newsletter featuring information about classic cars found for sale on Craigslist, as well as other content.
