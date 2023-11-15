Whoopi Goldberg Announces Her Newest Whoopi Prosecco Superiore DOCG With a Premium New Design and Same Great Taste
Whoopi Goldberg launches the newest edition of the Whoopi Prosecco line. Whoopi Prosecco is a premium DOCG rated Prosecco, made from organic grapes in Italy.
Whoopi Prosecco is simple, elegant and meaningful to me. Because I think you should have a great time, great conversations with your friends, and a great bottle of Prosecco. Whoopi Prosecco.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Whoopi Goldberg is proud to announce the second edition of Whoopi Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Now available for preorder on www.whoopiprosecco.com, through Bottle Nexus in early December, the newest addition to the Whoopi Prosecco line will also be made available on LibDib.com for purchase by retailers, bars, and restaurants.
“Whoopi Prosecco is simple, elegant and meaningful to me. Because I think you should have a great time, great conversations with your friends, and a great bottle of Prosecco. Whoopi Prosecco,” said Whoopi Goldberg.
Whoopi Goldberg needs no introduction. The life and soul of any festive occasion, with a love for hosting, it is only right that she has her own prosecco brand. Whoopi Prosecco is a pioneer in the premium and organic prosecco space – created using Asolo Hills organic Glera grapes, grown to the exacting Veneto standards. With tiny bubbles and a big taste, It’s vibrant. It’s authentic. Just like you.
The newest design was imagined by award-winning design firm, Butterfly Cannon, with the challenging task of capturing the essence of Whoopi and her Prosecco Brand in a premium label and design. “Our creative platform ‘Conversation Starters’ was inspired by Whoopi’s love of entertaining and her innate ability to bring people together. We wanted to create a centerpiece – something that could be placed in the middle of a table and get people talking, “ - Butterfly Cannon
The design is a bold and vibrant interpretation of one of Whoopi’s get-togethers, where different personalities and conversations flow together. Colors, patterns and textures meet in a layered, artistic and expressive design that captures Whoopi’s vivacious energy. The color palette is striking – a welcome change from the muted tones you tend to see in the prosecco space. Different debossed patterns on each of the colored shapes represent different personalities and culture coming together.
The joy is in the details with the design. From the playful copy to be discovered on the labels, to the pink pull tab waiting to be opened. Once unwrapped, a pop of contrasting green inside the neck closure is revealed. Elevating details such as foiling, micro-embossing and debossing add to the playful elegance of the design. As do the authentic quality cues such as calling out the Asolo provenance, superior DOCG certification and organic grapes. The same attention to detail is carried over into the back label, elevating an area of pack that can often be neglected.
“The folks at Butterfly Cannon completely get me and my love for hosting and have brought this to life in a stunning design to usher in an exciting new era for Whoopi Prosecco,” says Whoopi.
When you enjoy Whoopi Prosecco, you become one of the family. Whoopi has always loved entertaining and curating unique experiences for her close friends and family. She now brings that passion to consumers across the nation with the best in quality and taste within the Superiore DOCG Whoopi Prosecco. Dedicated to progress and quality products, get the conversation flowing and toast with us to your each and every dream becoming a success.
Enjoy Whoopi Prosecco’s bright and elegant bouquet of fruity and floral aromas featuring a delightfully fresh and robust taste of continuous citrus and lighthearted notes. Excellent as an aperitif, this sparkling wine also pairs well with cheese, fresh seafood, and your favorite shellfish.
High-Res Images Here
WHOOPI PROSECCO SUPERIORE DOCG
SIZE: 750 ML
SRP: $22.99
ABV: 11.5%
AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER ON WHOOPIPROSECCO.COM FROM NOVEMBER 13th, 2023. TARGETED TO SHIP IN MID DECEMBER. SHIPPING TO ALL STATES EXCEPT MI, UT, MA, SD, AK, & HI WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
WEBSITE LINK FOR PURCHASE: www.whoopiprosecco.com/buy
WHAT IS DOCG?
DOCG stands for "Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita". Both from Italy, DOC and DOCG wines are both wines with a designation of origin, but DOCG wines have an additional “garantita,” or guarantee, by the Italian government to be wines of especially high quality. DOCG is the highest designation possible for Italian wines.
Asolo is located about 1 hour North of Venice, Italy and is characterized by a beautiful landscape full of rolling hills. Generally, wines from this region are produced by family-owned wineries, and they would say that the freshness of their wines come from the Morainic soils and the high altitude.
The production area for top Prosecco was limited to the provinces of Valdobbiadene, Conegliano, and Asolo, where Whoopi Prosecco is produced. To add the “guaranteed” to the labeling, the grapes used to make the wine must be grown in one of those townships.
Prosecco grown in Asolo, Valdobbiadene, and Conegliano is hillside Prosecco while the Prosecco grown in the greater Veneto and Friuli is valley-floor Prosecco. The hillside Prosecco has to be hand-farmed because the slopes of the hills in those townships are famously steep. Valley-floor Prosecco is generally machine farmed. The process to grow and produce DOCG Prosecco is much more labor intensive with higher attention to production standards and quality liquid.
ABOUT BUTTERFLYCANNON
Butterfly Cannon is an independent, award-winning design agency specializing in aspirational brands and sustainable design. Their clients include Johnnie Walker, Bacardi, Montezuma’s Chocolate, Stoli Vodka, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Tanqueray, No7, Twinings of London, Glenmorangie and Grand Marnier.
