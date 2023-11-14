ANY.RUN Now Automatically Extracts Malicious Links from QR Codes

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cloud-based malware sandbox, today announced the launch of a new feature that automatically detects and analyzes QR codes, extracting their content. This feature helps security analysts identify and examine malicious payloads embedded within QR codes.

𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧

Threat actors are increasingly turning to QR codes as a new method to deliver malware to unsuspecting victims in a tactic known as "quishing." This surge in quishing campaigns over the past two months has highlighted the limitations of traditional security solutions, which often lack the capability to detect malicious content embedded within QR codes.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

When a QR code is submitted to the ANY.RUN sandbox, the platform automatically extracts the embedded URL and allows the user to open it in a safe virtual machine environment, enabling them to see where the QR code leads without having to manually decode it.

The sandbox also saves the QR code image to the desktop of the virtual machine, where it can be further analyzed using ANY.RUN's static analysis tools. This can provide additional clues about the QR code's purpose and potential maliciousness.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based malware sandbox that helps security teams investigate incidents and streamline threat analysis. The platform is used by over 300,000 professionals worldwide and analyzes thousands of malicious files and links daily.