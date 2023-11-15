Basemark partners with Luxoft to provide cutting-edge automotive Augmented Reality solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Basemark, a leading provider of automotive augmented reality (AR) tooling and software products, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC). Luxoft has become a member of Basemark's Rocksolid Ecosystem, a dynamic community committed to pioneering innovative and immersive solutions for automotive AR experiences.
As a leading provider of automotive AR software, delivering AR solutions to major automakers, Basemark will offer its AR software and expertise to Luxoft to support automotive service projects. As a full-service technology partner providing strategic advice, solution design and delivery excellence, Luxoft brings a wealth of experience and open collaboration models to the partnership. The partnership provides automakers with comprehensive software service solutions for large-scale global automotive AR projects.
“We are delighted about our partnership with Luxoft, a renowned service provider with a strong reputation in the automotive industry. This partnership enables us to provide complementary solutions, as we can receive service support from Luxoft in larger customer projects, while they get support with AR tooling and software for their automotive projects”, says Tero Sarkkinen, Founder and CEO of Basemark.
Luz G. Mauch, Luxoft Executive Vice-President said, “This partnership with Basemark enables us to provide automakers with end-to-end solutions for even the most ambitious AR projects. We’re committed to empowering automakers to continually transform their in-car technology and innovate the driving experience”.
Basemark will take part in Tech Days with Luxoft where Basemark will showcase its newest automotive AR solutions. Basemark will also showcase some of its AR software products with Luxoft at CES 2024 on January 9-12.
About Basemark
Basemark Oy is a forerunning provider of software & tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development – AR Navigation, AR ADAS visualization, AR PoI visualization on AR HUDs and Video AR screens. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2015 and has operations in Finland, Germany and the US. Basemark is the developer of Rocksolid AR, which consists of automotive grade AR Studio tool, AR SDK and runtimes that are optimized for automotive SW & HW environments. Basemark also develops system performance evaluation tools such as Basemark Automotive Testing Suite.
For more information, please visit basemark.com.
Basemark and Rocksolid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be the property of their respective owners.
About Luxoft
Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company delivers digital advantage for software-defined organizations, leveraging domain knowledge and software engineering capabilities. We use our industry-specific expertise and extensive partnership network to engineer innovative products and services that generate value and shape the future of industries.
For more information, please visit luxoft.com
Sami Niska
As a leading provider of automotive AR software, delivering AR solutions to major automakers, Basemark will offer its AR software and expertise to Luxoft to support automotive service projects. As a full-service technology partner providing strategic advice, solution design and delivery excellence, Luxoft brings a wealth of experience and open collaboration models to the partnership. The partnership provides automakers with comprehensive software service solutions for large-scale global automotive AR projects.
“We are delighted about our partnership with Luxoft, a renowned service provider with a strong reputation in the automotive industry. This partnership enables us to provide complementary solutions, as we can receive service support from Luxoft in larger customer projects, while they get support with AR tooling and software for their automotive projects”, says Tero Sarkkinen, Founder and CEO of Basemark.
Luz G. Mauch, Luxoft Executive Vice-President said, “This partnership with Basemark enables us to provide automakers with end-to-end solutions for even the most ambitious AR projects. We’re committed to empowering automakers to continually transform their in-car technology and innovate the driving experience”.
Basemark will take part in Tech Days with Luxoft where Basemark will showcase its newest automotive AR solutions. Basemark will also showcase some of its AR software products with Luxoft at CES 2024 on January 9-12.
About Basemark
Basemark Oy is a forerunning provider of software & tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development – AR Navigation, AR ADAS visualization, AR PoI visualization on AR HUDs and Video AR screens. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2015 and has operations in Finland, Germany and the US. Basemark is the developer of Rocksolid AR, which consists of automotive grade AR Studio tool, AR SDK and runtimes that are optimized for automotive SW & HW environments. Basemark also develops system performance evaluation tools such as Basemark Automotive Testing Suite.
For more information, please visit basemark.com.
Basemark and Rocksolid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be the property of their respective owners.
About Luxoft
Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company delivers digital advantage for software-defined organizations, leveraging domain knowledge and software engineering capabilities. We use our industry-specific expertise and extensive partnership network to engineer innovative products and services that generate value and shape the future of industries.
For more information, please visit luxoft.com
Sami Niska
Basemark
+358 50 4876582
sami.niska@basemark.com