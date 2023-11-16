Circularise and P3 partner to bring battery passports to the EV industry
Circularise and P3 join their expertise to approach the EV Battery market with digital traceability and LCA solutions
Our collaboration with P3 is crucial in developing solutions that provide automotive OEMs and their battery suppliers with full supply chain visibility to comply with battery regulations.”THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularise, a leading Battery Passport provider, has partnered with Germany's P3, an independent international consulting, engineering, and software development company. This collaboration aims to equip automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and battery suppliers with a comprehensive solution to comply with complex battery regulations, manage risks, enhance supply chain transparency, and support them in achieving their sustainability targets.
— Dr. Shyaam Ramkumar, Head of Growth Strategy at Circularise
Starting in 2027, all EV and industrial battery manufacturers selling in the EU will need a battery passport. Japan is set to introduce a disclosure requirement for EV battery CO2 emissions in 2024, while the USA's Inflation Reduction Act already mandates a record of a battery’s composition and production history. Next to that, new digital technologies are developing faster than ever, and more players are crowding the market. These dynamics create enormous pressure and thus prepare the ground for incomplete and immature solutions. To address these regulatory and technological shifts, Circularise and P3 have formed a strategic partnership.
Circularise brings its unmatched expertise in Battery Passport technology to the table, while P3 offers its established consultancy services and powerful LCA tools. This partnership aims to revolutionize the battery and automotive sectors by providing a unified solution for complete supply chain visibility and compliance with current and future regulations.
Dr. Shyaam Ramkumar, Head of Growth Strategy at Circularise, states, "Today, obtaining primary data beyond tier-1 suppliers is extremely hard. Our collaboration with P3 is crucial in developing solutions that provide automotive OEMs and their battery suppliers with full supply chain visibility and verified data management to comply with battery regulations. We are excited to combine our strengths with P3 to help businesses meet their operational and sustainability goals."
“Many of our customers are initiating the development of a battery passport for their products and are in need of assistance both regarding the regulatory requirements as well as the technological challenges. This is why we partnered with Circularise to support our clients with a holistic approach to the topic of battery passports,” says Zida Liu, Senior E-Mobility Consultant at P3.
The joint approach consists of two parts:
1. Strategy and implementation consulting:
Given the uncertainty around which technologies will prevail, the actual demand, the origin of raw materials, and potential partnerships setting up digital battery passports is challenging. P3 offers comprehensive strategic advice and implementation support to navigate these complexities.
2. Battery Passport technology:
As battery regulations evolve, manufacturers are now required to report on the sourcing, performance, and durability of their batteries, as well as their product carbon footprint, following JRC rules. This necessitates primary data collection from supply chains, often beyond tier 1. Circularise’s traceability solution facilitates this data collection, while their blockchain-based battery passport consolidates necessary reporting data, allowing for public verification and selective sharing in line with regulatory demands.
With over two decades of experience advising OEMs on supply chain operations, P3 is joining forces with Circularise, known for its collaborations with companies like Porsche, Shell, PPG, and others. Together they will accelerate the creation of a robust battery passport infrastructure enhancing transparency and promoting sustainability within the EV battery and automotive sectors.
About Circularise
Circularise is a digital product passports and mass balance bookkeeping software provider founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise’s software system helps suppliers in chemicals, plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace materials and share their environmental footprint without risking their sensitive data. By extension, it helps brands to get visibility into their Scope 3 emissions and other metrics, which is aligned with the regulatory push for digital product passports, the SEC’s proposed climate risk disclosure rules, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.
About P3
P3 is an independent international consulting, engineering, and software development company with a rapidly expanding team of over 1,800 consultants and engineers. The team specializes in developing innovative solutions to today's complex challenges. With a cadre of more than 200 technology consultants, engineers, and software experts in e-mobility, P3 has established itself as a leading industry partner in electric mobility, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the relevant technologies, production, and key industry players.
The company delivers end-to-end solutions across the entire value chain, from cell and battery technology to electric drivetrain systems and charging infrastructure, including the grid integration of electric vehicles. Offering a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools, P3 provides significant added value to its automotive and energy industry clients, guiding them through every stage of the transition from innovation to operation. Clients benefit from P3's expertise in management consultancy, project organization, engineering services, and software development, as the company adeptly manages complex projects with a holistic approach.
For more information please visit us: www.p3-group.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/p3/.
