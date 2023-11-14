Tunisie Telecom Revolutionizes Its Charging System

The main objective of this partnership is to migrate Tunisie Telecom's charging system, currently distributed among several suppliers, to Telepin's unified converged charging platform.





This transition promises to offer a better customer experience by offering a consolidated and more secure solution for mobile and landline top-ups.





Telepin's platform is meticulously designed to meet all of Tunisie Telecom's charging needs. From the migration of legacy vouchers to the generation of on-demand e-vouchers, the system ensures a smooth transition and an improved user experience for Tunisie Telecom's large customer base.





Mr. Lassâad Ben Dhiab, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tunisie Telecom said: “We are proud of this project to converge platforms towards the Telepin platform, a key initiative in the realization of our strategic vision of digital transformation. This migration will increase our efficiency, optimize our operations and open up new avenues for Tunisie Telecom's growth.”





Mr. Eric Feeley, CEO of Telepin, commented: “Deepening our ties with Tunisie Telecom, which began in 2007, marks a key moment in the telecommunications sector. We remain dedicated to delivering unmatched solutions, and we are confident that our platform will redefine the standards of customer experience in the industry.”





About Tunisie Telecom:





A pioneer in the telecommunications sector in Tunisia, the global and convergent national operator Tunisie Telecom has more than 6 million subscribers between companies and individuals in its ranks, to whom it offers a wide range of services in the field of fixed and mobile telecommunications, Data Center, Cloud, IoT, managed security, etc.









About Telepin:





Telepin, the world's leading mobile transaction platform, serving leading operators in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. The company provides financial, mobile, stable, and scalable solutions, offering mobile network operators and financial service providers the most efficient and reliable means to maximize their revenue and deliver innovative mobile applications that empower people financially.













Contacts

Media Relations Officer:

Kaouther Khlifi





Media:

Derek Sharpley





Source: Telepin