Observing the Trend: Indy Auto Man Reports Used Cars Price Drop to Slow Down

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Commercial transport at Indy Auto Man

The Indianapolis dealer uses a dynamic pricing system to observe local market conditions and reports a tendency for used car values to stop dropping

We use innovative technologies to keep abreast of the current trends and create favorable conditions for Indiana customers to buy, trade, and sell used vehicles.” — Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After sharp growth in previous years, the US used car market was gradually cooling down. However, the decline can not last forever, Indiana car dealer Indy Auto Man predicts. IAM adheres to innovative strategies and constantly tests new approaches that help the dealership optimize the working process. Recently, they have launched a YouTube channel to help customers keep abreast with the latest trends in the automotive industry. Besides this, they introduced dynamic prices - the most popular innovation, actively supported by customers.

With the introduction of Deep Automotive's innovative dynamic pricing system, the IAM dealership can monitor the market situation in real time and offer its customers a transparent and fair pricing model for vehicles on their car lot. The system uses daily price adjustments to match hyperlocal market conditions with real-time demand, making it more convenient for used car buyers to get a beneficial deal. According to the current trends, the pre-owned car price drop will end soon.

“This is the largest decline in used car prices in the past 12 months,” reports Victor Figlin, the IAM General Manager. “And those buyers who used to check prices from time to time have a chance to grab the best offer this month. The situation on the market remains unstable, but we already see the price decline slowdown.”

The dynamic pricing system increased the number of price changes per day by 20% in a fraction of the time previously spent repricing vehicles. This guarantees the most accurate valuation and helps observe the current trends.

The most impressive drop is seen among hybrids and electric vehicles. The average price fell by $600 over the past month alone. Not only are fuel-efficient cars getting cheaper, but also cars with conventional internal combustion engines. This includes pickups, which are always in great demand as personal and commercial vehicles - their price dropped by $400 in November. Premium SUVs have played in the same league as hybrids and electric vehicles.

How prices fell in other segments over the past month:

Minivans and vans – $150;

Premium cars – $100 (and $4 thousand per year);

Mass-produced SUVs, sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, and station wagons – by $100 (their price still fluctuates around the $20 thousand mark, where it was for most of 2022).

The data is also confirmed by The Carfax Used Car Index, which shows that prices were falling in all car sales segments, but the value range low end for several categories has already jumped.

Despite the reduction in prices, buying a car remains a challenge. This is especially true for commercial vehicles, where the initial cost can increase if the entrepreneur needs to customize a used van for delivery or other business needs. The same applies to vans bought to convert them into campers.

The experts recommend not postponing a purchase and keeping an eye on the used car values. Sales season is coming, and Black Friday always has an impact on the cash flow on the market. Those checking the IAM dynamic pricing can observe the tendency and not miss the most advantageous offer this fall. Additionally, if the customer requires time to think it over and returns to buy the vehicle within 30 days, Indy Auto Man will honor the previously stated price. This way, the dealer moves the unit and buyers can be sure that they will have enough time to decide and make an informed choice regardless of the current situation on the market.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is the leading used car dealer in and beyond Indiana, with over 15 years of superior customer service. Through a relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technologies, commitment to quality standards, and every customer's satisfaction, the dealership has earned the trust of thousands of people and received 4,000+ Google reviews with an overall rating of 4.9.