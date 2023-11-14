WORLD-RENOWNED FILM DIRECTOR GETS BACK FILM RIGHTS FROM NETFLIX FOR THE FINAL FILM “CHRISTSPIRACY” OF THE SPIRACY SERIES

Left to right: Kip Andersen, Kameron Waters Christspiracy Film Poster

AUM Films, the makers of Seaspiracy, What The Health and Cowspiracy - have got back the film rights from Netflix for “Christspiracy,” due for release in 2024

We want "Christspiracy" be seen by as many people as possible and we desired full creative direction, so we have got back the rights from Netflix.” — Kip Andersen, AUM Films