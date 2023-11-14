Submit Release
Department of Health Statement Regarding Hawaiʻi State Hospital

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Department of Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink issued the following statement on this evening’s incident at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital:

“We are extremely saddened to report that an incident on Hawaiʻi State Hospital grounds today took the life of a member of our Hawaiʻi State Hospital staff. Our thoughts tonight are with his loved ones.

“It appears that an individual who was discharged from the Hawaiʻi State Hospital in August and was transitioning to the community through the State Operated Specialized Residential Program caused the fatal injury. On-site State Hospital leadership immediately responded to ensure the safety of residents and staff. Deputy Director for Behavioral Health Marian Tsuji, Hawaiʻi State Hospital Administrator Dr. Kenneth Luke, and I arrived on campus this evening to support operations and offer emotional support to staff. We are working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this matter and will provide updates as they become available.”

