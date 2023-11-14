Rental Cars UAE Has Added 200 New MG 5 2024 and 100 MG ZS 2024 to its Fleet

Rent MG 5 in Dubai

It is therefore not a surprise that Amex is taking the initiative to prepare ahead of time to accommodate clients looking for rental cars.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amex Car Rental recently added 200 new MG 5 and 100 MG ZS to its fleet to be rented exclusively to its esteemed clients. According to CNN, over 16 million tourists will be visiting Dubai in 2024 and early 2025, making the city of one the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

With the growing need for larger vehicles that can accommodate more passengers and luggage, the MG 5 and MG ZS seem to fit the perfect description of what the audience needs. The MG 5 is undoubtedly a sedan with unique credentials, making it a top consideration for people looking for a compact but spacious luxury ride.

The ride is more of a premium option compared to its rivals. Featuring a rear-view camera with park distance control, Android Auto functionality, Apple CarPlay, 7-inch infotainment with Bluetooth, a 6-speaker system, automatic headlight activation, and electrically adjustable side mirrors, the MG 5 holds its place among the competition. MG ZS also comes with amazing features and power that distinguish it from the competition.

Power is one of the most important features that clients look out for when renting a car and the MG ZS has everything and more. Its 4-cylinder 1.5-liter petrol engine boasts 130Nm providing an exceptional driving experience. In terms of its exterior, the ZS features a minimalistic exterior but this does not detract from its beauty or power.

The leather-trimmed, 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel with cruise control and the red and white-colored instrument cluster dials all add to the simplicity and beauty of the ride. The whole ensemble undoubtedly makes the interior super clean and cute. The spacious interior makes it a practical choice for young families looking for a ride with the latest technologies without compromising on space and comfort.

Stylish Exterior with a Touch of Class for the Discerning Driver

The MG 5 and MG ZS offer drivers an exclusively unique and stylish design, thanks to their well-sculpted body panels and sturdy designs. According to the spokesperson for Amex Rent a Car, the 200 New MG 5 and 100 MG ZS have been added to their fleet after careful consideration of their target customers. According to him, the rental company’s customers are mostly tourists who visit Dubai with their families. As such, meeting the transportation needs of this group of customers is very critical to the business goal of the company.

Exceptional Fuel Consumption Efficiency

Both the MG 5 and MG ZS are great in fuel consumption. With its 1.5-liter engine, the MG 5 consumes about 12 liters of fuel per 100km. This means that drivers do not have to worry about spending a fortune on fueling the car while exploring the city.

The car’s 5-speed manual transmission offers a decent speed that delivers a pleasant driving experience. The MG ZS on the other hand does 16.5 liters of fuel per 100km on the Highway and 18 liters in the city. This is not surprising considering that it is a 4-wheel drive that delivers power when it is most needed.

For safety, the vehicle comes with a warning light that lets you know when your speed exceeds the 120km/hour mark. Other safety features that come with the MG ZS include Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, and dual airbags, among others.

Why Choose Amex

Without a doubt, Dubai has a robust public transportation system. There are also many car rental providers within the city. However, when you need a car rental service that offers a wide selection of vehicles and exceptional service, Amex Car Rental is the top car rental company to consider. With the new addition of MG 5 and MG ZS to its fleet, the company is poised to deliver the utmost customer service experience to its esteemed clients.