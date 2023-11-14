Stere's Pioneering Tech Elevates InQlusiv's Georgia Expansion, Boosting SME Insurance Accessibility
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stere stands at the forefront of InQlusive's strategic expansion to serve Georgia's small- and mid-sized businesses (SMEs) with advanced insurance solutions. Stere's state-of-the-art technological infrastructure is the catalyst for this new chapter, enabling the integration and digitization of a wide array of insurance products with remarkable efficiency.
The Stere Distribution system is a cornerstone of this initiative, providing a single integration point that significantly simplifies insurance processes for SMEs. This innovative platform ensures rapid access to vital coverages, including cyber and multi-peril policies and a no-deductible group health benefit plan that aligns with ERISA/ACA standards.
Stere's API technology is a game-changer, allowing for the digitization and integration of any carrier's product into various distribution channels in a record time of 4-5 weeks. This agility in deployment grants SMEs a competitive edge in securing tailored insurance solutions that are both affordable and comprehensive.
Dogan Kaleli, CEO of Stere, reinforces the significance of their technology in this partnership: "At Stere, we are dedicated to transforming insurance access for SMEs. Our collaboration with InQlusive is a testament to our commitment as we strive to deliver sophisticated, user-friendly platforms that can handle the complexity of insurance with ease and agility."
With Stere's cutting-edge technology, InQlusive is set to change the insurance game for small businesses in Georgia, offering them the security and peace of mind that comes with robust insurance coverage.
For further insights into how Stere's technological advancements are redefining insurance for SMEs, head to inqlusiv.io.
About Stere
Stere is an insurance operating system with two innovative products, Stere API and Stere Distribution, re-defining and re-inventing insurance distribution. Through its API-first platform and pre-built portals that connect insurers with digital distribution partners -no API needed with our API-as-a-Service feature; distribution partners gain deep and broad access to insurers with a simple, hassle-free connection. Stere is able to offer a wide range of insurance products in P&C, Specialty, and A&H space to any distribution partner on a global scale. Stere’s end-to-end digital infrastructure is readily scalable and positions insurers to reduce expense ratio while adding agility, speed, and growth opportunities for insurers and distribution partners.
To learn more, visit Stere.io
About InQlusiv:
InQlusiv is dedicated to empowering underserved, community-based small businesses with comprehensive insurance solutions. Our commitment drives us to provide a next-generation platform that saves time money while and helping to reduce staff turnover. With InQlusiv, you can trust that we will work with you to secure the most cost-efficient deal in the market while ensuring your complete provides the protection small businesses expect and deserve.. For more information, visit us at inqlusiv.io.
Louie Marte
