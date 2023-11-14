Flutter Meetup Wrocław is back
The fifth edition of Flutter Meetup Wroclaw x Applover is set to take place on the 16th of November, promising an evening filled with talks and networking.
— Michał Gauza
Speaker Highlights:
1. Michał Gauza - Flutter Developer at Applover
Topic: "Flutter CustomPaint is (probably) not as scary as you think"
- Unraveling the mystery of CustomPaint
- Basic and intriguing usage examples
- Dive deep into the artistic side of Flutter
About Michał Gauza:
With over 4 years of Flutter experience, Michał stumbled upon Flutter by accident and never looked back. Join him as he shares his insights on making CustomPaint less intimidating.
2. Adam Stelmaszyk - Senior Flutter Developer at EmbedIT
Topic: "Exploring Flutter Web: State, Challenges, and Stunning Views"
- Current state of Flutter Web technology
- Advantages and challenges of adopting Flutter Web
- Strategies for overcoming obstacles
- Crafting visually stunning views
About Adam Stelmaszyk
EmbedIT has been using Flutter for years, and Adam has experience in building complex and robust applications using this technology. He is also actively involved in the Flutter community and helps others learn about the framework through his blog posts, articles, and videos.
3. Teresa Wu - Google Developer Expert (GDE) and Software Engineer
Topic: "DevOps for Frontend: A Journey to Productivity"
- Understanding DevOps for frontend development
- Creating a CI/CD pipeline for improved productivity
- Key takeaways on project design, modularization, and more
About Teresa Wu:
VP Engineer at J.P. Morgan, Google Developer Expert, Google WTM Ambassadors and Mentor. A seasoned software engineer passionate about frontend development and Cloud technology, Teresa will guide you through the world of DevOps for frontend projects.
After each speech there will be a Q&A session, and after all the speeches, there will be time for networking over pizza. Join us on the 16th of November at PROZA or in through our live stream on the FB event page or GDG Wrocław YouTube Channel
About Flutter Meetup Wroclaw x Applover:
Flutter Meetup Wroclaw x Applover is a community-driven event that brings together Flutter enthusiasts, developers, and industry experts to share knowledge, insights, and experiences in the ever-evolving world of Flutter development.
