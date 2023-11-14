VK Transport announces new end-to-end Logistics venture into pharmaceutical transportation

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUANB, MALAYSIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K Transports leading End-to-End transportation and Logistics Services Provider, announced the establishment of a pharmaceutical transport business throughout Malaysia and West Malaysia. This move aims to strengthen its integrated transportation, warehousing, and logistics offerings. The medicines or pharma products will be transported in a refrigerated or insulated bonded truck. In next future, VK Transport can offer a bonded truck with refrigerated or insulted bonded truck to all phamaceutical customers. These trucks undergo routine inspections to ensure they are in satisfactory condition and keep inventory at the correct temperature. In order to send medications, medical supplies, and equipment domestically, VK Transport offers a range of logistics and land transportation services.

VK Transport will be offering pharmaceutical firms logistics solutions in the near future. When shipping medical components, our organization places a high priority on the security of the truck cargo. It complies with all GPP, Good Distribution Practices, international legal requirements, and pertinent domestic legislation. Vk Transport will assist its clients in ensuring efficient domestic drug supply chains. In Malaysia, our company arranges the delivery of medicines using the mode of land transportation. In accordance with the requirements of clients and the characteristics of each situation, our knowledgeable personnel optimize supply plans and offer customized logistics solutions.