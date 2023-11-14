Parabole.ai Knowledge-Infused Causal Intelligence Chooses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for Manufacturing
Parabole.ai, with Oracle’s AI infrastructure; a new era of causal inference and automated domain expertise to speed decision support systems delivery by 5x
Harnessing Parabole.ai’s TRAIN platform on OCI, manufacturing customers are equipped with KPI optimization, delivering immediate value to their supply chain management and manufacturing applications”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parabole.ai, a leading platform provider of knowledge-infused causal modeling and inferencing, is empowering manufacturing enterprises with cutting-edge causality-driven decision analytics. After careful consideration and testing, Parabole.ai selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as its preferred cloud infrastructure provider to run its causal intelligence platform, TRAIN. This has significantly extended the platform’s capabilities and reach to the wider manufacturing enterprise universe. Working with OCI, TRAIN was able to speed clients’ package deployment times from 15 days to as few as 2 days, with training cycle times reduced from 72 to 12 hours.
— Greg Pavlik, SVP, AI/ Data Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
“By harnessing Parabole.ai’s TRAIN causal intelligence on OCI, manufacturing customers are now equipped with KPI optimization, delivering immediate value to their supply chain management and manufacturing applications,” said Greg Pavlik, senior vice president, AI and Data Management Services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."
TRAIN can transform enterprise knowledge into causal frameworks that simulate “what-if” scenarios and deliver optimal decision alternatives that span Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) all the way to Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM). By running on OCI, Parabole.ai’s machine teaching and causal intelligence platform for ERP and MOM functions allows enterprises to simulate multi-dimensional “what-if” scenarios and optimize their decision-making processes across multiple functions, including raw material procurement, fulfillment, and manufacturing engineering. This automation enhances end-to-end business KPI visibility, improving enterprise decision control.
Leveraging OCI Compute GPU instances , Parabole.ai’s causal modeling and inferencing platform, TRAIN, spans ERP and MOM functions, providing explainable, defensible, and effective recommendations for the most complex scenarios faced by large manufacturing enterprises.
“Our collaboration with Oracle empowers manufacturing enterprises to drive advances in strategic business applications,” said Rajib K. Saha, CEO, Parabole.ai. “By using the TRAIN platform on OCI AI infrastructure, customers can create and deploy tailored causal models that encompass knowledge from first principles, specific domain knowledge, and crucially, their own deep operating expertise. This enables precise hypothesis and scenario simulations, even in situations with limited data, setting the stage for meaningful improvements in ERP and manufacturing operations management.”
The collaboration between Oracle and Parabole.ai enables manufacturing enterprises to seamlessly deploy TRAIN in their private tenancy to automatically build and deploy causal models for ERP and manufacturing decision optimization. With state-of-art GPU processors and larger on chip memory, OCI is ideal for high performance and high memory use cases like the ones developed on our TRAIN causal platform. TRAIN on OCI, has become the ideal platform for causal inferencing workloads, accelerating causal model training and significantly reducing costs and deployment time.
Parabole.ai’s solution frameworks built with TRAIN address specific challenges faced by industry sub-segments, including procurement decisions, supply chain optimization, product engineering, asset performance monitoring, and process performance optimization. These frameworks bring data-driven insights and cause-and-effect analysis to streamline decision-making processes. Key stakeholders such as chief operating officers, heads of supply chain management, procurement planners, and chief innovation officers stand to benefit from these causal model-based solution frameworks.
Read more about how Parabole.ai delivers its decision support systems to clients 5X faster with OCI.
For more information, please contact:
Anthony J. Sarkis – Chief Strategy Officer
Parabole.ai
anthony@parabole.ai
Tel.: 516-652-1333
About Parabole AI
Parabole AI offers the first enterprise-ready causal intelligence platform, TRAIN, that enables large enterprises to create frameworks from knowledge-infused causal models to solve complex decision problems in manufacturing and supply-chain and sustainability. Our software provides context-based variable optimizations, answering the "Why" behind complex problems and creating accurate and powerful decisioning frameworks.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
Anthony J. Sarkis
Parabole.ai
+1 516-652-1333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn