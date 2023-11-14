Leading Continuing Legal Education Resource, National Business Institute Taps Attorney Symone Redwine to Host Webinar
10X Your Legal Practice Through Uncovering Social Media Secrets to Increase Your Client Base Webinar Set for December 14th
I’m excited to partner with NBI because many attorneys like myself can use valuable education in an ever-transformative digital and legal landscape. I’m excited to share my knowledge with colleagues.”ALTOONA, WISCONSIN, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Business Institute (NBI), a prominent continuing legal education resource, has partnered with Dr. Symone Redwine of The Redwine Law Firm, an expert Personal Injury Attorney, legal influencer, and actress, to host their upcoming ethics and technology program.
WHAT:
A live webinar titled "10x Your Legal Practice with Social Media" will provide attorneys with practical strategies to amplify their practice's presence and reach potential clients through social media platforms. Attorney Dr. Symone Redwine, an expert in leveraging social media for legal practice growth, will lead the three-hour session.
WHO:
This event is ideal for lawyers, law firm marketing managers, solo practitioners, and legal professionals looking to increase their firm's online engagement and client acquisition through social media.
WHEN:
Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 1:00- 4:15 PM Eastern Standard Time.
WHERE:
Online webinar. Registration is required for access. Selected members of the media can request complimentary access. https://www.nbi-sems.com/ProductDetails/10X-Your-Client-Base-With-Attorney-Influencer-Symone-Redwine/Video-Webinar/98296ER_4029761
WHY:
This legal course is designed for attorneys looking to increase their client base, grow their legal practice, leverage the power of social media, increase their online engagement, and build their brand profile in the legal industry. “We’re proud to partner with Symone Redwine to offer this innovative new course on how attorneys can leverage the power of social media to attract more clients. Whether an attorney is newly admitted or has been practicing for decades, they will surely gain new, actionable skills to strengthen their social media presence.” Brad Kelly, Product Development Manager
OPPORTUNITIES: Media will have the opportunity to:
Preview content of the webinar for pre-event coverage
Access live webinar for real-time reporting
Conduct post-webinar interviews with Attorney Symone Redwine
Obtain quotes and insights on the future of social media in legal practice
RSVP:
Please RSVP with the above registration link. Media representatives interested in covering this event are requested to RSVP by Tuesday, December 12, to shay@royalkingdomagency.com.
AGENDA:
Make Social Media Work for YOU: How to Build Your Presence
Practical Applications, Time-saving Tools, and Real-World Examples
Legal Ethics and Social Media: With Hands-On Case Studies
FEATURED QUOTE:
"Social media has been a game-changer for my firm, enabling me to grow my client base and revenue exponentially. Through strategic online presence and engaging content, I've harnessed the power of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to reach new customers, build relationships, and, ultimately, drive substantial financial growth. I’m excited to partner with NBI because many attorneys like myself can use valuable education in an ever-transformative digital and legal landscape. I’m excited to share my knowledge with colleagues to help ensure that our industry stays on trend with the growth of social media," says Symone.
About National Business Institute (NBI): National Business Institute (NBI) is dedicated to providing practical, skill-based CLE seminars and online CLE courses. Enhancing professional knowledge through continuing education empowers our customers to serve their community better. Based in Altoona, Wisconsin, we embody the strong values and customer service associated with the Midwest, making us a trusted provider of continuing legal education and training since 1983. For more information, visit www.nbi-sems.com.
About Attorney Symone Redwine: Dr. Symone Redwine, lead attorney at The Redwine Law Firm, is a brilliant trial lawyer with a Southern charm. She excels in wrongful death and injury cases, recovering millions for her clients. Her legal skills and business background stand out in real estate, entertainment, and business deals. Ms. Redwine is a Dallas native who advocates expunging criminal records, takes on high-profile cases, and mentors law students. As a TV legal analyst and YouTube personality, she is a legal force that shines both in her practice and life.
Disclaimer: This media advisory contains only general information about NBI, The Redwine Law Firm, and its services. The information contained herein does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as such. NBI assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or omissions in the content of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the law, which involve some risks and uncertainties. NBI cautions readers that actual results might differ significantly from those projected
