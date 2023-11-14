Face and body re-volumization with PRP injectable filler available first at SANTÉ Aesthetics & Wellness in Portland, OR.
SANTÉ Aesthetics & Wellness is the first Medical Spa in Portland to offer non-surgical Cellenis® DermaFiller.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORTLAND, Ore. (November 14, 2023) - SANTÉ Aesthetics & Wellness is the first medical spa in Portland to offer Cellenis® DermaFiller, one of the fastest growing non-surgical methods in the U.S. and Europe to stimulate natural tissue growth without surgery. This treatment combines the use of the client’s own blood cells to create collagen to promote skin rejuvenation and correct volume loss due to the aging process on both face and body. Areas of treatment include face, neck, and decolletage, but can be used on breasts, buttocks, hip dip, backs of hands, scar revision, and for full body contouring.
The use of PRP (platelet-rich plasma) is FDA approved and is part of the growing field of regenerative medicine. The PRP U.S. market size reached $222.73 million in 2022 with expected annual growth of 10.5% through 2030. The PRP market in Europe is also strong and is expected to double in growth to $84.1 million by 2032.
About Cellenis® DermaFiller
Cellenis® DermaFiller is a platelet-rich injectable filler which creates an immediate volumizing effect that lasts. The PRP stimulates new collagen which creates lift, fibrin which improves texture, and elastin which enhances elasticity.
Cellenis® DermaFiller Treatment
The quick, surgery free process is administered by one of our doctors or nurse practitioners and starts with the drawing of one's blood, extracting the PRP, and through a proprietary process, transforming it into natural filler. This natural PRP filler is then injected into the desired areas, instantly re-volumizing but also stimulating new collagen, promoting accelerated healing and rejuvenation of your skin from within.
With one non-surgical Cellenis® DermaFiller treatment, receive immediate results that last approximately six months. With a second top off treatment at 30 days, the results will last 9-12 months.
About SANTÉ Aesthetics & Wellness
Founded in 2014, we specialize in Regenerative Medical Aesthetics™ and aging-well practices. We offer a wide range of curing edge modalities to make us Portland's premier oasis for rejuvenation and healing. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive approach to your aesthetic goals, skincare, longevity and well-being through customized treatment plans prescribed personally for each individual's optimal outcomes.
SANTÉ Aesthetics & Wellness
210 NW 17th Ave., Portland, OR 97209
santepdx.com
