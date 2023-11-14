Aki Technologies Wins a Travel Award for Campaign with West Virginia Tourism

West Virginia advertisements

The leader in personalized advertising wins a Magellan Award in the Adventure Destination category

Aki helped us reach our audiences more strategically during the moments they were most likely to engage with our brand advertising.” — West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, the media division of Inmar Intelligence and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, won a Gold Magellan Award in the Destination category. The entry, “West Virginia Tourism Inspired Adventurists” showed how the advertising campaign drove awareness and travel intent of West Virginia—Adventurists, Outdoor Families, Golden Explorers and Affluent Travelers. This award marks Aki’s 16th award win in 2023 and exemplifies Aki’s continued momentum in the Travel & Tourism category.

“Gaining awareness for the great state of West Virginia Tourism is at the forefront of all of our marketing efforts,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Aki was able to help us reach our audiences more strategically during the moments they were most likely to engage with our brand advertising and maximize its reach.”

Using a mix of data signals such as demographics, behavior and location, Aki was able to identify each audience. For example, Adventurists were between 25 to 54, had a household income of $40K-$70K, showed interest in hiking and backpacking and were located in West Virginia or a neighboring state. The Golden Explorers were between the ages of 55 to 69, had a household income over $50K and showed an interest in the arts and the outdoors. These signals were then combined with machine learning and pattern recognition technology to identify the moments that each target audience was most likely to engage with the mobile advertisements that were personalized to their interests. The advertising creative was refreshed to match the season to provide an additional layer of relevance and inspiration.

This campaign drove an increase in awareness of 5.4% and a consideration lift of 17.6%. Additionally, the campaign drove an impressive increase in overall travel intent of 44.4%. These results prove the effectiveness of personalized creative.

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation. The 2023 Magellan Awards received entries from top travel organizations and professionals worldwide. Being selected a Magellan Award Winner is an achievement that proves the work represents a high standard of excellence within the travel industry. The winners will appear in the Magellan spotlight section of the November 27th issue of Travel Weekly. A complete list of this year’s winners can be found at www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/.

“West Virginia is truly ‘Almost Heaven’ and the creative served throughout the campaign represents the natural beauty that West Virginia has to offer,” said David Sanderson, Head of Creative Solutions at Aki Technologies. “To inspire the four key audiences, we used seasonal creative that showcased the beauty of West Virginia, including a fall road trip-inspired unit that highlighted essential attractions. The seasonal creative was served during key receptive moments to inspire travelers to make West Virginia their next destination, no matter the season.”

About The Magellan Awards

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing, and services across various travel industry segments, including Airlines and Airports, Cruise Lines, Ground Transportation, Hospitality, Online Travel Services, and Travel Advisors. Each year, a panel of top travel industry experts is assembled to review and honor entries that meet the high standard of excellence established by Travel Weekly. Entries are judged solely on their merit, ensuring that each winner represents the pinnacle of their respective category.

About Aki Technologies

Aki Technologies, the media division of Inmar Intelligence, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki's award-winning technology dynamically tailors advertisements in the moment based on region, weather, timing, and other historical and present factors. Proprietary transaction data elevates targeting precision, allowing advertisers to reach audiences according to their buying habits, informed by an exclusive deterministic data set. To learn how to reach people with personalized advertising during their most receptive moments across mobile, digital out of home, connected TV, desktop, social media and in-store displays, visit www.a.ki.