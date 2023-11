KYAN Technologies Announces Presentation at the 2023 AACR-KCA Joint Conference on Precision Medicine in Cancer

Presenting combinatorial ex vivo evaluation of 3D patient-derived organoids in colorectal cancer

SINGAPORE, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYAN Technologies, a clinical-stage, functional precision medicine company, today announced a poster presentation at the 2023 AACR-KCA Joint Conference on Precision Medicine in Cancer to be held in Seoul, Korea from November 15-17, 2023.Details related to the poster presentation:Poster Number: P2-062Abstract Number: AK23_00594Abstract Title: Harnessing Optim.AI™ and PD3Dmodels to investigate combinatorial therapies involving MAPK pathway inhibition in colorectal cancerSession: Poster Session 2 (Friday, November 17th, 2023 from 08:30-17:20 KST)Place: Lotte Hotel Seoul, Emerald Room (2F)About KYAN TechnologiesKYAN Technologies Pte Ltd is a leader in the field of functional precision medicine, committed to addressing unmet needs and gaps in cancer treatment through small data AI and the phenotypic perturbation of biological models including patient samples and organoids. KYAN Technologies’ flagship platform, Optim.AI™, has been applied in clinical studies for non-hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and soft tissue sarcomas, producing clinical benefit results and insights on novel therapeutic combinations that could improve patient outcomes, particularly for relapsed, refractory and rare cancers. KYAN Technologies has been licensed by the Singapore Ministry of Health as a clinical laboratory.