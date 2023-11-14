Courageous Land Launches Agroforestry Project in Rio de Janeiro, expanding its Southeast Hub

Company Extends Platform and Partnership Model to Rio

TRES RIOS, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courageous Land, a leading agroforestry company, proudly announces the expansion of its Southeast Brazil Hub with the launch of a 2-hectare pilot agroforestry project in the iconic state of Rio de Janeiro, in the municipality of Tres Rios. This initiative is a significant step in the restoration and conservation of the Atlantic Forest biome, one of Brazil's most endangered ecosystems, which has seen extensive deforestation over the past centuries and now covers only 10% of its original area.

"The Southeast region of Brazil is home to almost half of the Brazilian population and more than half of the country's GDP" says Philip Kauders, CEO and Co-founder of Courageous Land. “By expanding our Southeast Hub from São Paulo to Rio we can not only make a significant local impact, but also inspire projects throughout Brazil. This is an another easily accessible showroom to our work and our partnership model, which helps land stewards with agroforestry planning, financing, management and sales.”

The agroforestry project is situated on an 88 hectare family-owned farm within the Bemposta APA (Environmental Protection Area). Despite its protected status, the region predominantly consists of rural properties that have been converted from lush rainforests to mostly degraded pasture areas that are now seeing annual fires, unsustainable farming practices, and low productivity.

Courageous Land's Southeast Hub aims to transform the region by converting non-productive pastures into biodiverse agroforestry systems that produce organic food, ingredients, timber, and carbon credits. Leveraging its Agroforestry Intelligence Platform ™ , the company seeks to help the local community increase their income while enhancing soil fertility, water retention, carbon sequestration, and habitat restoration for the local flora and fauna.

Fernando Campos, owner of the property, expressed his gratitude for Courageous Land's assistance, saying, "Without Courageous Land's support, we wouldn't have been able to undertake this productive reforestation project. Our main goal is to showcase to our neighbors the importance of agroforestry in revitalizing degraded pastures and making them economically viable. We are honored to have this opportunity through Courageous Land's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and have high hopes for the future."

When asked about Courageous Land's Agroforestry Intelligence Tech Platform, Fernando Campos remarked, "I have never seen such an impressive farm management tool in all my years of operating our property. We're excited to use it not only for project management but also for selling the crops and carbon credits. We just started planting and will be completed by mid-December this year.”

Gilberto Terra, Co-Founder and Head of Agroforestry at Courageous Land concludes “We look forward to growing our hub by enabling the neighbors adopt agroforestry practices, contributing to the restoration of the Atlantic Forest which, if done at the scale we envision, will help reverse biodiversity loss and climate change in a way that brings prosperity and abundance to not only the southeast of Brazil, but worldwide”.