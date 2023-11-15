Club Nine Pets Unveils Exciting Enhancements to Orthopedic Pet Furniture Line, Prioritizing Canine Comfort and Health

Metro Orthopedic Dog Sofa in Charcoal Metro Orthopedic Dog Sofa in Metal Metro Orthopedic Dog Sofa in Oatmeal

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Nine Pets, a leading manufacturer of high-quality pet furniture, is proud to announce a series of remarkable improvements to their collections of orthopedic dog sofa beds and elevated dog beds. These new enhancements are designed to provide even more comfort and support for our furry friends, while also making maintenance and cleaning easier for pet owners.

One of the most exciting updates to the Club Nine Pets collection is the addition of waterproof cushion covers. This new feature ensures that the beds are protected from spills and accidents and that your pup's bed stays dry and hygienic. These covers not only make cleaning a breeze but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of your dogs. A clean and dry surface is essential for preventing skin issues and discomfort in our furry friends.

In addition to the waterproof cushion covers, Club Nine Pets has also reengineered the frames of their beds for enhanced stability, ensuring that your medium and large dogs can enjoy their special space without any concerns. The new frames also have 2" wood legs, providing elevated comfort for dogs who prefer a higher sleeping surface. This feature is particularly beneficial for older dogs or those with joint issues.

Furthermore, Club Nine Pets has also made their cushions machine-washable, making it easier for pet owners to keep their dog's bed clean and fresh. This is a significant improvement for pet owners who struggle with removing pet hair and stains from their dog's bed. With these new updates, Club Nine Pets continues to prioritize true orthopedic comfort for our furry companions.

" At Club Nine Pets, we continually work to enhance the comfort and well-being of dogs," said Kevin Torabian, CEO of Club Nine Pets. " These improvements are the result of careful consideration and dedicated efforts to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers and their beloved pets. We believe that our enhanced orthopedic pet furniture will not only keep dogs off the furniture but also contribute to their health and happiness."

The new and improved Club Nine Pets collection is now available for purchase on their website, (Club Nine Pets) and through select retailers. With these updates, Club Nine Pets continues to solidify its position as a leader in the pet furniture industry, providing top-quality products for our beloved pets that seamlessly blend into your home's decor. For more information, please visit their website or follow them on social media for updates and promotions. Visit Club Nine Pets for more information.