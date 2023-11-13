Hawai‘i Department of Health Reopens Siu’s Chinese Kitchen in Kahului under Conditional Pass

Posted on Nov 13, 2023 in Newsroom

Kahului, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a yellow conditional pass placard to Siu’s Chinese Kitchen on Nov. 9, 2023 allowing the establishment to reopen to the public. The establishment was reopened under a conditional pass due to the cockroach activity significantly decreasing and with no activity observed on any food or in-use equipment in the kitchen at time of inspection.

An inspector will conduct an unannounced follow-up inspection to reassess the establishment’s progress toward eradicating the remaining cockroach activity and ensuring compliance is maintained. The restaurant, owned and operated by Siu’s Chinese Kitchen LLC, is located at 70 E. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Ste. C-5, in Kahului.

The food establishment received a red placard on November 2, 2023 and was immediately closed due to a cockroach infestation. The health department conducted an initial follow-up inspection on November 6, 2023, but significant cockroach activity was still observed within the kitchen, resulting in the establishment remaining closed.

A second follow-up inspection was conducted November 9, 2023 following the establishment receiving multiple pest control treatments and conducting a thorough cleaning of the kitchen. Based on the substantial decrease in cockroach activity and the establishment’s progress with removing any remaining harborage/attractant, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a yellow conditional pass placard allowing the establishment to reopen to the public

During the Nov. 9 follow-up inspection, the following corrective actions were observed:

The restaurant received multiple treatments by a professional pest control company since its closure and will continue with weekly pest control treatment for the next two months;

Food products have been contained;

Cracks, crevices and holes have been sealed/repaired.

Wire storage racks have been disassembled and cleaned; and

Food debris behind the cookline has been removed and floor and walls have been steam/pressure cleaned.

