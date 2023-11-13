Manchin Speaks at Charleston Veterans Day Ceremony

November 13, 2023

Washington, DC – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the Charleston Veterans Day Ceremony to thank West Virginia Veterans for their service.

“I was honored to speak at Charleston’s Veterans Day ceremony and join county and city officials in honoring our Veterans, especially our Fallen Heroes and our Gold Star Families,” said Senator Manchin. “Veterans Day is a vivid reminder of the price which has been paid for the liberties we enjoy every day. Today and every day, I thank our Veterans for their sacrifices for freedom and their service to our country. West Virginia has more Veterans per capita than most any state, and I am honored to work for our Veterans in Washington to ensure they receive the respect, dignity, and benefits they have earned. Thank you to the John Brawley American Legion Post 20 for hosting this annual celebration of our Veterans in West Virginia’s capital city.”

To view photos, please click here.