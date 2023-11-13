Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,373 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Speaks at Charleston Veterans Day Ceremony

November 13, 2023

Washington, DC – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the Charleston Veterans Day Ceremony to thank West Virginia Veterans for their service.

“I was honored to speak at Charleston’s Veterans Day ceremony and join county and city officials in honoring our Veterans, especially our Fallen Heroes and our Gold Star Families,” said Senator Manchin. “Veterans Day is a vivid reminder of the price which has been paid for the liberties we enjoy every day. Today and every day, I thank our Veterans for their sacrifices for freedom and their service to our country. West Virginia has more Veterans per capita than most any state, and I am honored to work for our Veterans in Washington to ensure they receive the respect, dignity, and benefits they have earned. Thank you to the John Brawley American Legion Post 20 for hosting this annual celebration of our Veterans in West Virginia’s capital city.”

To view photos, please click here.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Speaks at Charleston Veterans Day Ceremony

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more