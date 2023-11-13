Submit Release
Senate Bill 259 Printer's Number 1225

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Title 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for regulatory review and for regulatory reduction pilot program; and making an editorial change.

