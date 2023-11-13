Integrated primary, community care facility coming to Vanderhoof

CANADA, November 13 - People in Vanderhoof will benefit from improved primary and community health care with the approval of a new integrated primary-care and community health services facility to open in 2025.

“A new integrated primary and community care facility means the people of Vanderhoof will have better access to high-quality team-based health care when they need it,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Team-based care has become integral to the primary-care system in B.C. Building out a primary and community care system that focuses on improving access for patients across the province is a priority for our government.”

To establish a fully integrated primary and community care model, physicians and nurse practitioners practising at the Omineca Medical Clinic will be co-located with the Northern Health interprofessional teams in a new facility on the St. John Hospital Campus.

“Northern Health is planning for the future of primary and community health care in the Vanderhoof area,” said Colleen Nyce, chair, Northern Health Board of Directors. “This new facility brings together local primary-care providers and Northern Health community health services team members under one roof, ensuring patients have access to multiple and co-ordinated health-care services in one place, well into the future.”

This new facility will result in significant improvements for care providers and patients – from increased space, to a better layout that will improve both accessibility and patient privacy.

“Our government is committed to improving access to care for everyone, no matter where in B.C. they live,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health. “With this new facility and team-based model, the people of Vanderhoof and surrounding communities will be able to receive improved access to the quality health care they deserve.”

Upon completion of detailed design and procurement processes, construction of the new Vanderhoof primary-care and community health services centre is expected to begin in the fall of 2024. The new facility will be located on land occupied by the old College of New Caledonia hospital building, which will be removed in early 2024.

“The primary-care facility in Vanderhoof will provide much-needed capacity to the community and surrounding area. Residents and health practitioners alike will now have a central location where primary health-care services can be provided, resulting in faster and improved access to team-based care,” said Judy Greenaway, chair, Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District. “The Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District is proud to be a partner in this endeavour.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District, visit: https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/hospital-districts/stuart-nechako-regional-hospital-district