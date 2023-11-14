"Common Ground" Sparks a Movement, Heads to Washington DC for a Transformational Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim to ignite a movement, an exclusive screening of “Common Ground" is happening in the Miracle Theatre in Washington, DC. The screenings of “Common Ground,” which has been touted as “a call to action and a catalyst for change” by critics, will be happening from November 13th to 15th.
Common Ground is centered on regenerative agriculture and can create a positive movement nationwide by bringing like-minded thought leaders, casts, and crew together, including Ian Somerhalder and husband and wife co-directors Josh and Rebecca Tickell, as they deliberate on solutions for a sustainable future.
Attendees will not only witness the influence of "Common Ground" on the big screen but also engage in illuminating panel discussions. Directors Josh and Rebecca Tickell will be present, along with renowned figures in the regenerative agriculture movement. This is an unique opportunity to dive into the core issues addressed in the film and explore actionable ways to be part of the change.
Josh Tickell, Director of "Common Ground," emphasizes, "Watching this film is like voting with your dollars. It's a statement that we hunger for change. Every ticket sold is a step towards solving the problems we face."
What's unique about this event is the bipartisan support and representation. Representatives from both political parties will be in attendance, underscoring that regenerative agriculture is an issue that transcends political boundaries. It's a topic that unites everyone through a common goal: a healthier planet for future generations.
Speaking to the media, co-directors Josh and Rebecca Tickell said, ""Common Ground" isn't just a movie; it's an opportunity to be part of a movement towards change. Each screening is a step towards a more sustainable world, and your presence at this event is your voice in this pivotal conversation.”
Visit the Miracle Theatre from November 13th to 15th to be part of a movement shaping the future. Learn more at: https://commongroundfilm.org
For more information on screening schedules, panel discussions, and ticket details, please contact Imal Wagner at imalwagner@gmail.com
About Big Picture Ranch:
Big Picture Ranch is committed to creating innovative content that sparks change. With a focus on thought-provoking storytelling, Big Picture Ranch strives to inspire action and empower communities towards a better tomorrow.
Imal Wagner
About Big Picture Ranch:
Big Picture Ranch is committed to creating innovative content that sparks change. With a focus on thought-provoking storytelling, Big Picture Ranch strives to inspire action and empower communities towards a better tomorrow.
Imal Wagner
Big Picture Ranch
imalwagner@gmail.com