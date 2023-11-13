NCTech Appoints Jane Mackie as Chief Financial Officer

Edinburgh – November 13 – NCTech, a world leader in street-level geospatial data and analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Mackie as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). With a distinguished career in the technology industry, Jane brings a wealth of financial and leadership expertise to the company.

In her role as CFO, Jane will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations at NCTech, playing a key role in driving the company's strategy and growth. She will work closely with the executive team to develop and implement financial initiatives that support NCTech's vision and mission.

Jane joins NCTech with twenty years of experience (including eighteen in software companies) and has a proven track record in acquisitions, fundraising, business strategy, corporate governance and financial management. Prior to joining NCTech, she held various leadership roles as CFO at two SaaS technology businesses and CFO at an AIM-listed software company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jane to the executive team," said Paul Mooney Co-CEO of NCTech. "Her extensive financial experience and strategic mindset make her an invaluable addition as we enter new markets and scale-up internationally. Aside from operating as a CFO in the public company environment, Jane has succeeded in high-growth, VC-backed software businesses and I’m confident she’ll play a significant part in our future growth."

Jane expressed her excitement about joining NCTech: “I am excited to become a part of NCTech during this crucial period when geospatial data holds unprecedented value for public and private sector entities. I look forward to working with the leadership team to continue the successful growth and innovation of the company.”

NCTech is poised for further expansion and believes that Jane's expertise will be pivotal in achieving its financial objectives. Her appointment is effective 1 November 2023.

About NCTech:

NCTech has built a reputation as being the fastest, most cost-effective, and scalable street-level data provider worldwide. As a leader in high-resolution street-level data, NCTech collects, analyzes, and delivers high-resolution panoramic imagery and LiDAR to agencies and companies around the world.



