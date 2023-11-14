ArtVersion Spotlighted with Four Renowned Gold and Two Silver Davey Awards — Legat Website Redesign
ArtVersion creative agency wins six Davey Awards for their website redesign and brand refresh for Legat Architects.
Being recognized on such a prestigious platform adds to our commitment to drive innovation and excellence further”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVersion, a full-service creative agency in Chicago, was once again recognized for their work on the Legat Architects website redesign and brand refresh, with four gold and two silver Davey Awards.
— Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion
This achievement, just six of the 17 different awards attained for the 2023 award season, spanned a multitude of categories that celebrated the agency’s creative vision and expertise for the website redesign. The gold categories varied from Best Use of Video/Motion Graphics, Best Visual Appeal—Aesthetic, Website Redesign, and Best Practices. The two silver awards in the categories, Best User Experience, and Website Professional Services, further recognized the team’s redesign efforts.
Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion, said, “Receiving these honors in a year where the competition was notably strong is a testament to our team’s dedication and skill. The new statuette is a fitting tribute to our hard work. Being recognized on such a prestigious platform adds to our commitment to drive innovation and excellence further.”
The Davey Awards honor the achievements of smaller companies and agencies, with their work evaluated by a panel of esteemed experts from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). This panel, featuring professionals from renowned organizations such as Disney, Microsoft, MTV, and others, selects the finest in interactive media. Notably, AIVA, also responsible for judging the w3 Awards, awarded the ArtVersion team four accolades this year, showcasing their excellence in the field.
As a full-service agency specializing in web design, branding, content strategy, UI/UX design, and beyond, the ArtVersion team was tasked with creating a website for Legat Architects that truly reflects their mission and embodies their modernized aesthetic. The redesigned website accomplishes this by offering a fresh approach to user experience. It features a seamless, intuitive interface that visually narrates the Legat story, highlighting their transformative impact on communities.
Legat’s previous website—a more static UI/UX experience, was rejuvenated with a highly interactive and intuitive user experience that captured their work in a visually exciting way. Through research, expertise, and an interactive methodology, the ArtVersion team was able to transform the site. The new design language and brand design correlated with the modern and responsive web design, assuring that the refresh was carried out to all mediums in a cohesive way. The Legat team continues to help communities with their architecture designs with a new website that purposefully captures the company ethos.
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world. To learn more, visit ArtVersion.com.
