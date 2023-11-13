Future Skills Initiative: Australia – India Hospitality Programs
Collaboration between International Institute of Culinary Arts New Delhi and BSI Learning Institute Australia for future chefs and hospitality professionals.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're thrilled to announce our exciting and exclusive new brand collaboration between International Institute of Culinary Arts New Delhi and BSI Learning Institute Australia as part of the Australia-India Future Skills Initiative by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission [Austrade]. Together, we will be launching Australian Hospitality qualifications for the first time in India, following the Free Trade Agreement between both countries.
Through this collaboration, we will unlock a world of exciting possibilities for our culinary students and hospitality professionals by harnessing our shared passion for producing quality chefs and restaurateurs. Through globally recognised qualifications and skills training, we will be ensuring quality and compliance with unwavering dedication.
Since 2005, IICA New Delhi has consistently impressed the industry with their continual commitment towards producing world class chefs and ongoing improvement of the overall experience for the community and industry alike. BSI Learning have been delivering qualifications for over 25 years in the hospitality discipline to help skill the workforce in Australia.
As part of this transnational collaboration, there are a number of innovative initiatives, such as
• Increasing our content offering with new units and qualifications to better service more providers in the industry.
• Instilling confidence in the market with our combined years of industry experience.
• Providing the highest quality content and ensuring the assessments meet the skill levels and requirements for the industry.
The launch will take place on Wednesday, 29th November at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. It will be attended by industry leaders, chefs, hospitality professionals including special guests and dignitaries from Australia and India:
Mr Leo Bremanis, Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner to South Asia, Austrade
Mr Virender S Datta, Chairman & Founder International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi
Ms Kala Philip, CEO BSI Learning Institute, Australia
Mr Arjun Datta, MD and COO International Institute of Culinary Arts, New Delhi
