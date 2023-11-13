Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,368 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1786 Printer's Number 2196

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in bases of jurisdiction and interstate and international procedure, further providing for assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this Commonwealth with respect to service and for issuance of subpoena; in commencement of proceedings, further providing for authority of officers of another state to arrest in this Commonwealth; and, in detainers and extradition, further providing for definitions, for duty of Governor with respect to fugitives from justice and for presigned waiver of extradition.

You just read:

House Bill 1786 Printer's Number 2196

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more