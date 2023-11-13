House Bill 1786 Printer's Number 2196

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in bases of jurisdiction and interstate and international procedure, further providing for assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this Commonwealth with respect to service and for issuance of subpoena; in commencement of proceedings, further providing for authority of officers of another state to arrest in this Commonwealth; and, in detainers and extradition, further providing for definitions, for duty of Governor with respect to fugitives from justice and for presigned waiver of extradition.