Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,369 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 287 Printer's Number 2227

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in personnel of the system, further providing for appointment of personnel and establishing eviction agent advisory boards in cities of the first class and eviction agent education and training programs in cities of the first class; providing for eviction procedure in cities of the first class; making a repeal; and making an editorial change.

You just read:

House Bill 287 Printer's Number 2227

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more