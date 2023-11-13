House Bill 287 Printer's Number 2227

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in personnel of the system, further providing for appointment of personnel and establishing eviction agent advisory boards in cities of the first class and eviction agent education and training programs in cities of the first class; providing for eviction procedure in cities of the first class; making a repeal; and making an editorial change.