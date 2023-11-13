Triumphant Editorial Review for Dark Fantasy Book Cursed King

Triumphant Five Star Editorial Review for New Dark Fantasy book "Cursed King" by Danielle Paquette-Harvey

OTTERBURN PARK, QC, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome.

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Fantasy/Sci-Fi book "Cursed King" by Danielle Paquette-Harvey, currently available in English at AmazonUS or in French at AmazonFR.

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Stephanie Chapman for Readers' Favorite

Danielle Paquette-Harvey’s Cursed King romantic fantasy features several characters who depend on each region’s representation by the United Races Committee. Nathan is the king of Ichoryilla and the only known hybrid who is half vampire and half werewolf. However, Nathan has been unable to connect with his werewolf side and relies on Emerald, his human vassal, to provide him with blood every day to avoid bloodlust. He has chosen to marry Samantha, a vampiress he has grown fond of. Meanwhile, King Erendriel’s grand wizard is investigating the dwindling magic of the elves. Elaine is alarmed when she receives a report of a Milonblooder that has been seen in the Elven Kingdom. On the day of King Nathan’s wedding, an assassin attacks Nathan and mortally wounds him with a poisoned knife. Emerald leads him through a hidden passage to escape from Caleb. Angry, Caleb will not give up his pursuit until he fulfills his contract.

Danielle Paquette-Harvey gave the views of many characters. The transition between each character was easy to follow, with each section labeled with the character's point of view. The suspense was built from the start by introducing each character and a personal challenge they faced. For Nathan, his hybrid bloodline was considered a possible disadvantage. He valued humans on the same level as vampires, which wasn’t always supported by his subjects. I liked Caleb’s character because he was direct and efficient with attacks. The details of each job he performed were vivid. The exceptional descriptions of the scenes made it easy to envision the surroundings. A major twist caught me off-guard and made the plot unpredictable as it added more complicated obstacles. The ending was a cliffhanger that made me eager to read the sequel. Cursed King will appeal to fantasy readers who like seeing how each character views the same event."

You can learn more about Danielle Paquette-Harvey and "Cursed King" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/cursed-king where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

Readers' Favorite LLC

Media Relations

Louisville, KY 40202

800-RF-REVIEW

support@readersfavorite.com

https://readersfavorite.com