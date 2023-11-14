Miracles & Magic Announces Event: Holiday Magic Spectacular on December 16th in Columbus Ohio
The Midwest's premier illusions and comedy magic, benefiting children with life-threatening illness - December 16th in Columbus Ohio Lincoln CenterCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracles & Magic Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to creating moments for children with life-threatening illnesses and those facing medical and physical challenges, is thrilled to announce the December 16th, 2023, twentieth anniversary show and first ever Holiday Magic Spectacular at the Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio.
Since 2002, Miracles & Magic has been more than just a show; it's a transformative experience that aims to inspire, engage, and provide relief to children and their families. Curated by the top magicians, illusionists, and variety entertainers globally, the show’s world-class talent delivers not just entertainment, but life experiences.
The show allows these children and their families to step away from the daily trials of hospital visits and treatments, immersing them in a world of wonder, laughter, and emotion. Beyond entertainment, Miracles & Magic also educates public attendees on the importance of inclusivity and understanding for children with special medical and physical needs. Community Support: The Miracles & Magic Foundation invites families facing medical challenges to attend the event free of charge, thanks to public support and sponsorships.
This year, Miracles & Magic is partnering with The Magical Moments Foundation to renew a sense of hope, joy, and empowerment in children with facial differences. Together, the organizations will work to offset the stigma, bullying, and isolation that these children often face, providing comfort and inspiration through magical experiences.
The show will feature the amazing performers and illusionists : Scott Tokar from Orange County, CA, Christopher Hart from Hollywood, CA, David Kaplan of Columbus, OH, and returning host Jon Petz, a two-time best-selling author, business motivational speaker, and professional magician.
The Miracles & Magic Foundation invites the public to sponsor a family or to join us for the show by purchasing tickets for the performance taking place this holiday season. Note, many of the families served have their priority set on paying medical bills, making extras like live performances out of reach. Sponsorship opportunities provide these families a chance to be a part of this magical experience free of any expense.
Tickets for the December 16th event proceeds will benefit our 2023 Charity: Magical Moments Foundation.
Tickets Available at htps://my.cbusarts.com/events/6319
Corporate Sponsors:
A special thank you to our corporate sponsors, Nationwide Children's Hospital, PageTech LTD., NAFCU, ALPLA and our newest members of our sponsorship family: Macaroni KID NE Columbus OH and Macaroni KID NW Columbus OH. Macaroni Kids is a one-stop shop for all of the fun kids’ events and activities.
For more information on Macaroni KID NE Columbus OH, visit: htps://necolumbus.macaronikid.com
For more information on Macaroni KID NW Columbus OH, visit: htps://nwcolumbus.macaronikid.com
